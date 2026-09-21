Society

HCM City tightens seafood traceability to combat IUU fishing

Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on September 21, Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that all local fishing vessels had been updated in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) as of September 15, while nearly 95% of vessels of 15 metres or longer had been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Delegates attend the meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates attend the meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing of Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the installation and use of the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), targeting its deployment on all fishing vessels by October 30, 2026, as part of efforts to tighten control over seafood origins and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on September 21, Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that all local fishing vessels had been updated in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) as of September 15, while nearly 95% of vessels of 15 metres or longer had been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Currently, 76.21% of fishing vessels use eCDT for port entry and departure procedures. The vessels yet to use the system are mainly nearshore vessels operating on short trips, particularly in Can Gio and Thanh An, which face difficulties accessing centralised fishing ports.

A roadmap is being developed to complete the implementation of eCDT for all fishing vessels no later than October 30, Na noted.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh requested that eCDT implementation go beyond software installation to ensure that data on vessel departures, port arrivals, unloading volumes and catch documentation are updated fully, promptly and verifiably.

For areas where vessels cannot easily access centralised ports, the municipal authorities should urgently arrange temporary landing points to facilitate fishermen while preventing gaps in catch monitoring, he said.

Thanh also called for a shift from document-based management to management based on actual data, covering vessels, voyages, catches, landings and fishing logs.

Alongside eCDT, Ho Chi Minh City is promoting electronic fishing logs, with more than 80% of vessels currently using them. It aims to reach full coverage by November 30, earlier than the deadline. Digital logs are expected to reduce incomplete or inaccurate entries and create consistent data for origin certification.

The municipal authorities have also introduced support policies for fishermen regarding the costs of installing and using electronic logbook services.

However, digitalising certification still faces technical obstacles. Since June 1, fishing ports have issued electronic seafood certificates (SC) through eCDT, but businesses may use raw materials covered by both paper and electronic SCs. The system cannot yet issue electronic catch certificates (CC) for dossiers combining the two types, leaving some cases to be handled on paper.

This shows that traceability must be completed across the entire chain, from fishing vessels and ports to certification for processing and exports, Na said.

With the European Commission (EC)’s inspection approaching, Thanh urged agencies to shift from simply reporting implementation to ensuring substantive, comprehensive and continuous control, with no gaps in data.

As of September 15, the city had updated anchorage locations for all high-risk vessels and those ineligible to operate, and plans to complete GPS installation for all such vessels by September 30.

Thanh stressed that IUU fishing prevention must be conducted continuously rather than only ahead of inspections, with specific responsibilities, deadlines, and monitoring mechanisms assigned to each agency and locality, aiming to address existing shortcomings and remove the EC’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood exports./.

source
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #HCM City #seafood traceability #IUU fishing #seafood origin #EC #yellow card Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

IUU fishing combat

Related News

The Ministry of National Defence's inter-agency inspection team visits La Gi Fish Port in Phuoc Hoi ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong's IUU fishing prevention efforts inspected

According to the Lam Dong provincial IUU Fishing Prevention Steering Committee, all 8,177 fishing vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length have been registered and updated in the national fisheries database VNFishbase.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chairs the meeting with several ministries and sectors on the revised Land Law on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests careful review of revised Land Law

The draft law follows a new legislative mindset under the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming lawmaking and enforcement to meet development requirements in the new era. Accordingly, the law would provide framework and principle-based regulations, while frequently changing matters would be assigned to the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities for regulation.

Bui Ha Anh, a student, gives an interview to VNA in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Expanding bridges between Vietnam and US

Ahead of top leader’s working trip, Ha Anh and Duy Anh expressed their hope that meetings and cooperation during the trip would help create more new bridges — bridges of dialogue, trust, cooperation and mutual understanding; bridges connecting trade, technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges; and bridges enabling Vietnam to continue reaching out to the world with confidence, openness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Delegates vote to approve VNA hosting the 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027 in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is ready to demonstrate its role and responsibility in efforts to promote OANA's development, as well as participate in joint initiatives to enhance the strength of the region's largest journalism organisation in the digital era.

Party Central Committee Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra examines a sample of a martyr’s remains, which has been carefully packaged in accordance with national standards. (Photo:VNA)

500-day campaign seeks witnesses, burial sites of 1968 Tet Offensive fallen soldiers

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command is calling on veterans, former Saigon commandos, historical witnesses, long-time local residents and relatives of fallen soldiers to provide any information related to the battles, the names of cadres and soldiers, and the military and commando units involved in the attacks during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Greek-flagged vessel Merchant Mariner in the waters off Dung Quat, Quang Ngai province. (Photo published by VNA)

Urgent rescue launched for Merchant Mariner off Quang Ngai

The captain discovered water entering ballast tanks No. 4, 5 and 6 on the port side, causing the vessel to list slightly. Initial assessments indicated that the vessel may have struck an underwater rock formation while underway.

An overview of the meeting between representatives from the National Assembly’s Committee on Cultural and Social Affairs and the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Belgium share experience in addressing pressing policy issues

At a meeting with representatives from the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Justice, the delegation discussed policies and practices related to protecting children in the digital environment. Belgian lawmakers affirmed their willingness to share their experiences, both sucesses and difficulties, during the law making and enforcement process.

Tay Ninh provincial police and Svay Rieng provincial police of Cambodia sign a cooperation memorandum on crime prevention and ensuring security and public order in border areas (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia border police strengthen security cooperation

According to Tay Ninh provincial police, under annual cooperation plans between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, the police forces of the four provinces have maintained information exchanges and coordinated in preventing and combating crime and addressing issues arising along the border.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang congratulates Bac Ninh City Police (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh City Police debuts, urged to complete structure

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang praised the municipal public security force’s recent achievements, saying that the creation of the city police marks a new stage and raises the bar for maintaining security, public order and supporting local socio-economic development.

Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministery of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam iContent 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam iContent 2026 promotes responsible digital creativity

This year’s edition has been expanded into a series of activities with the theme "Live brilliantly," aiming to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the guiding spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, said the organisers.

Students at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains market of interest for Australian education providers

For Vietnamese students, Australia's new migration rules create greater pressure to prepare more thoroughly and develop clearer study plans, while also opening opportunities for those with relevant professional skills, clear career goals and the ability to adapt to Australia’s rapidly evolving migration policies.

The meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Women's Union and the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing on September 17 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese women step up exchanges, cooperation

Regarding directions for future collaboration, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two organisations continue to innovate and diversify forms of cooperation, strengthen connections between local-level chapters – particularly in border provinces, and expand exchanges among young women, female intellectuals, and businesswomen.

An airspace zone for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft in Da Nang City. (Photo published by VNA)

Da Nang establishes four airspace zones for unmanned aircraft

The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft. The zones have been defined using the WGS-84 coordinate system. All flights involving unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles, including test flights for the development of the low-altitude space economy, must be licensed by competent authorities.