Culture - Sports

From La Khe looms to London runways, Vietnamese culture takes centre stage

Rather than presenting Ao Dai simply as a cultural symbol, organisers placed designers, collections, fabrics, craftsmanship and creative interpretations at the heart of the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026, putting Vietnam’s traditional dress into the language and professional standards of the international fashion industry.

Participants in the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Participants in the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – The Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 concluded on September 20 with a gala featuring two shows and nine Vietnamese, British and US designers and brands, highlighting new ways to bring Vietnam’s traditional dress and cultural heritage to the global fashion scene.

​A day earlier, Ao Dai models appeared at iconic London landmarks including the UK Parliament, Big Ben, the London Eye and Trafalgar Square.

​Rather than presenting Ao Dai simply as a cultural symbol, organisers placed designers, collections, fabrics, craftsmanship and creative interpretations at the heart of the event, putting Vietnam’s traditional dress into the language and professional standards of the international fashion industry.

Terence D. Jones, former Acting UNDP Representative in Vietnam, said Ao Dai had remained a unifying national symbol throughout Vietnam’s turbulent history.

For British people, he said, Ao Dai is perhaps one of the most recognisable images of Vietnam, alongside Vietnamese cuisine.

Savita Kaye, CEO of House of iKons Fashion Week London, said she was impressed by the Vietnamese community’s efforts to make the event succesful and hoped audiences would experience Vietnam’s culture, cuisine, music, fashion and creativity.

​Organised by the Vietnam Women and Children Association (VWCA) in the UK, the event was supported by Vietnamese community organisations in Europe and the UK. It attracted guests from 28 countries and was run by nearly 200 volunteers.

​Nine designers presented diverse Ao Dai. Among them, Meritorious Artist and designer Lan Huong showcased Prosperous Planet No. 2, inspired by nature and the cultures of Vietnam’s highland communities, using traditional weaving and dyeing techniques.

​A highlight was the traditional weaving loom brought from La Khe silk village in Hanoi to London, allowing visitors to see firsthand the craftsmanship behind Vietnam’s traditional silk.

​Vu Thi Thu Huyen, first runner-up at Mrs Ao Dai Europe 2026, said bringing the loom to London was a way to showcase the painstaking craftsmanship behind Vietnamese silk while helping preserve traditional handicrafts for future generations.

​Model Iliana Silva said the event offered international audiences a broader perspective on Vietnam’s rich culture, from music and colours to fashion and craftsmanship.

​The event closed with broader questions about how far designers can push the boundaries of Ao Dai, how traditional crafts can be passed on to future generations, and what new opportunities a dedicated Ao Dai fashion week could create for Vietnamese designers.

​The London event thus served not merely as a fashion showcase, but as a platform connecting Vietnam’s cultural heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary creativity with the international fashion industry./.​

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 #La Khe looms #ao dai #Vietnamese culture United Kingdom Vietnam
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