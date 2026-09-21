Culture - Sports

Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 kicks off in Tuyen Quang

Held annually on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Thanh Tuyen Festival has evolved from a children's cultural celebration into a signature cultural and tourism product of Tuyen Quang.

Mid-Autumn Festival lantern models on display at the opening ceremony of the Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 on September 20. (Photo: VNA)
Mid-Autumn Festival lantern models on display at the opening ceremony of the Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 on September 20. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – The Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026, a major cultural and tourism event introducing the land and people of Tuyen Quang to domestic and international visitors, opened at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in the northern mountainous province on September 20.

Attending the opening ceremony were Politburo member and Standing Vice President of the National Assembly Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, central and local officials, and a large number of residents and visitors.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phan Huy Ngoc said this year's festival takes place as Tuyen Quang enters a new stage of development. It offers an opportunity to highlight the province's rich historical, cultural, and revolutionary traditions, as well as the diversity of its ethnic communities.

The official noted that Tuyen Quang is rich in historical and revolutionary traditions, having served as the Capital of the Liberation Zone and the Capital of the Resistance War, and having witnessed many important events in Vietnam's revolutionary history.

It is also home to numerous historical and cultural relics, along with scenic landscapes, including Tan Trao, Kim Binh, the Lung Cu Flag Tower, the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark and Tay Con Linh Mountain, which all hold great values for educating younger generations about national history and cultural values and promoting images of the province to visitors from far and wide, he stated.

Ngoc called on young people to learn about local history, preserve the cultural values of ethnic communities, and cherish historical sites, traditional villages, folk songs and stories handed down through generations. He also encouraged them to contribute to their hometown through study, solidarity, environmental protection, knowledge and technology acquisition, and aspirations to move forward.

On the occasion, Party and State leaders and provincial authorities presented 100 gift packages to disadvantaged students who have made efforts to excel in their learning.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a musical programme featuring numerous artists as well as contestants who reached the Top 53 of Miss Vietnam 2026.

It also showcased 45 outstanding Mid-Autumn Festival lantern models selected from five wards of Tuyen Quang, offering visitors a colourful display imbued with the distinctive character of the Thanh Tuyen Festival.

Held annually on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Thanh Tuyen Festival has evolved from a children's cultural celebration into a signature cultural and tourism product of Tuyen Quang. It helps promote local cultural and historical values, landscapes and distinctive products while creating opportunities to expand tourism, investment and trade connections.

Tuyen Quang aims to build the festival into a nationally recognised cultural and tourism brand, helping establish the province as an attractive destination for domestic and international visitors./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 #Tuyen Quang #Mid-Autumn Festival Tuyen Quang
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