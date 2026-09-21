Culture - Sports

Vietnamese communities in Japan, Singapore celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Japan and Singapore showed how community cultural events can help Vietnamese people abroad preserve traditions, strengthen generational bonds, and share Vietnamese culture with local and international communities.

Children are instructed on how to decorate star-shaped lanterns at the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Sakai, Osaka. (Photo: VNA)
Children are instructed on how to decorate star-shaped lanterns at the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Sakai, Osaka. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese communities in Japan and Singapore held Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, giving children an opportunity to enjoy traditional activities while connecting with the Vietnamese language, culture and homeland.

In Sakai city, Osaka, the Vietnamese community and Cay Tre Vietnamese Language School organised a celebration on September 20 for more than 100 Vietnamese children and their families.

The event featured a lively lion dance, musical performances by students, group games and a traditional feast. Children sang songs about the Mid-Autumn Festival and Vietnam, played with friends and enjoyed mooncakes together.

​Nguyen Van Loi, Chief of the Office of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka, praised the community and Cay Tre school for organising activities that help Vietnamese children in Japan maintain their language and learn more about national traditions and culture.

Principal of the school Ngo Thanh Minh, who is head of the organising committee, said the event created a space where Vietnamese children in Sakai could meet friends and experience the traditional festival atmosphere of their homeland.

Le Thuong, President of the Vietnamese Association in Japan's Kansai Region, said cultural activities were an important part of efforts to teach Vietnamese and preserve cultural identity among Vietnamese children in Japan.

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Children compete in a sack race at the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration organised by the Vietnamese Association in Singapore (VNAS) took place on September 19 at the Vietnamese Embassy, attracting thousands of participants, including Vietnamese families and Singaporean and international friends.

The festival featured a wide range of activities, including face painting, Do paper lantern decoration, calligraphy and traditional games such as tug-of-war, sack races and blindfolded pot smashing.

Children also enjoyed lion dances, lantern processions, musical performances and the traditional feast. Vietnamese food was served on the embassy grounds, creating a festive gathering for the community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh emphasised the value of keeping the Vietnamese language and cultural identity alive for children raised overseas, calling the language a vital bridge that connects younger generations to their homeland.

The celebrations in Japan and Singapore showed how community cultural events can help Vietnamese people abroad preserve traditions, strengthen generational bonds, and share Vietnamese culture with local and international communities./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Mid-Autumn Festival #Japan #Singapore #Vietnamese community in Japan #Vietnamese community in Singapore Japan Singapore Vietnam
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