Health

Ho Chi Minh City: Over 5 million people receive health check-ups

Notably, 49 communes and wards have achieved a health check-up rate of at least 50% of their population, with Thanh An commune reaching 100%.

At present, 132 of Ho Chi Minh City's 168 communes, wards and special zones have recorded a check-up rate of at least 30% of the population. (Photo: VNA)
At present, 132 of Ho Chi Minh City's 168 communes, wards and special zones have recorded a check-up rate of at least 30% of the population. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – More than 5 million people in Ho Chi Minh City had received health check-ups and screening examinations as of 9am on September 21, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Notably, 49 commune-level localities have achieved a health check-up rate of at least 50% of their population, with Thanh An commune reaching 100%. Children and school students accounted for the largest number of those examined, at more than 2 million, or 77.1%.

At present, 132 of the city's 168 communes, wards and special zones have recorded a check-up rate of at least 30% of the population, 24 posted at least 60%, and nine with 70% or higher.

In the next phase, alongside maintaining the pace of health check-ups for children and school students, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on accelerating examinations for higher education students and workers.

The current rate stands at just 18.5% among workers and more than 13% among higher education students. These two groups will be a focus in the coming period, particularly as universities, colleges and vocational education institutions have begun the new academic year.

The Department of Health has asked local authorities to coordinate with higher education and vocational education institutions, businesses, and medical facilities to develop suitable schedules and organise more check-up sessions directly at schools and businesses, making it as convenient as possible for students and workers to participate in.

The department has also requested that local authorities and healthcare facilities ensure that the examinations are substantive, improve professional quality, update results on electronic health records and clean up data to ensure that figures in the system accurately reflect the actual number of people examined./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Ho Chi Minh City #health check-ups #screening examinations Ho Chi Minh City
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