Politics

Standing Deputy PM works in Laos to strengthen relations

The two sides agreed to keep working together to deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion”, focusing on effectively implementing the agreements between the two Parties and countries; strengthening defence and security cooperation; creating breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment links; and promoting collaboration in culture, sports, tourism, education, locality-to-locality ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on September 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on September 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc led a high-level Vietnamese Government delegation on a working visit to Laos on September 21 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.

During the visit, Tuc paid courtesy calls on Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The Lao leaders congratulated Vietnam and spoke highly of its comprehensive achievements in recent years, expressing their confidence that the country will continue to obtain important successes in its new development era and successfully realise its strategic goals for 2030 and 2045.

Tuc affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and considers the preservation, consolidation and development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos a top priority of its foreign policy.

The two sides agreed to continue effectively implementing the high-level agreements; deepen defence and security cooperation; strengthen connectivity between the two economies, particularly in energy, transport and border infrastructure; enhance collaboration in education, training and human resources development; and make thorough preparations for activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027.

vnanet-pham-gia-tuc-sonexay-siphandone.jpg
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at their meeting in Vientiane on September 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

On the same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM held talks with his Lao counterpart. They briefed each other on the situation and development orientations in their respective countries, particularly the tasks following the Party congresses of the two countries.

Tuc stressed that consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos is a strategic and long-term task that contributes to creating a peaceful and stable environment and development space for each country.

Kommasith affirmed that Laos always attaches importance to and gives the highest priority to its special relations with Vietnam.

The two officials spoke highly of the positive and comprehensive development of their countries' relations, with political trust remaining high, defence and security cooperation becoming increasingly close, and economic and investment ties making positive progress. In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam had 20 investment projects in Laos with a total registered capital of more than 638 million USD, 4.2 times higher than in the same period of 2025.

Both sides affirmed that they will continue to coordinate closely to address difficulties and promote key projects.

They agreed to keep working together to deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion”, focusing on effectively implementing the agreements between the two Parties and countries; strengthening defence and security cooperation; creating breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment links; and promoting collaboration in culture, sports, tourism, education, locality-to-locality ties and people-to-people exchanges.

vnanet-pham-gia-tuc-talks-laos.jpg
The talks between Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on September 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Laos will accelerate key projects, improve the effectiveness of aid utilisation, and coordinate closely within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms, the Deputy PMs noted.

The two sides also concurred in coordinating closely to prepare activities marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (1977–2027).

As part of the visit, Tuc visited the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park and inspected the progress of several key cooperation projects, including the security command centre of the Lao Ministry of Public Security, the Lao population and citizen identification data management centre, and the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Pham Gia Tuc #Saleumxay Kommasith #Vietnam Laos cooperation #strategic cohesion Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

See more

The working session between representatives of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the RoK Ministry of the Interior and Safety. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic cadre training cooperation in new development phase

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO ready to work with Vietnam to implement International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development initiative: Representative

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, noted that the official proclamation of the 2027–2036 period as the "International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development" comes at a particularly important moment. As the international community works to accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda while beginning to consider what comes after 2030, the Decade provides a ten-year framework to strengthen the place of culture in development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai addresses the ceremony in Paris on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France look towards shared future

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that the two countries share a long and eventful history, along with deep exchanges in people-to-people ties, culture, intellectual life and science. Bilateral relations today have moved beyond the framework of their shared history and are firmly looking towards the future.

Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam can offer valuable lessons to support more effective multilateralism: UN official

Assessing the significance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, a UN official noted that Vietnam’s presence consistently reflects a development and foreign policy vision that places peace, stability, security, and the well-being of the people at the centre.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs Hanoi on September 20 morning to attend the UNGA 81 high-level general debate, engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader departs for UNGA 81 high-level debate, state visit to Canada

The trip is expected to make an important contribution to further strengthening and deepening Vietnam’s relations with the UN, the US and its partners; promoting more substantive and closely connected Vietnam–Canada ties; and affirming Vietnam’s proactive, active and responsible role in global issues, as well as its active contribution to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, delivers Vietnam’s national statement at the plenary sitting of the 70th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Austria. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam affirms safe, peaceful development of nuclear energy

Delivering Vietnam’s national statement, Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, said the Southeast Asian nation is implementing its strategy for the development and application of atomic energy for peaceful purposes through 2035, with a vision to 2050, while preparing the necessary conditions for its Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects, nuclear sci-tech centre, and new research reactor.

Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko speaks at the ceremony marking 81st National Day of Vietnam in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan move forward together in new era of development

Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki affirmed that Vietnam-Japan relations have entered a new stage of development. She said cooperation in areas such as finance, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals and energy would not only promote mutual growth but also contribute to regional peace and prosperity.