Vietnam emerges as attractive destination for Italian investment

Rome (VNA) - Italian corporate law and international economics expert Nunzio Bevilacqua has expressed positive views on Vietnam’s business environment after attending the Viet Industry Hanoi 2026, an event focusing on industrial infrastructure, construction and public utilities.

Italian news agency ANSA said Bevilacqua has described Vietnam as a “miracle of ASEAN” that has demonstrated resilience through the pandemic and is now pursuing a more ambitious growth strategy.

According to Bevilacqua, Vietnam is implementing a dynamic economic strategy, with a number of near-term opportunities already emerging and requiring Italian businesses to act promptly to capture them.

He said the opportunities should attract not only globally oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but also Italian State-owned and State-linked companies seeking to expand their international presence.

Vietnam’s major infrastructure development plans, particularly in expressways, railways and underground transport, are generating strong demand for advanced technologies and equipment, with leading European companies already contributing to these projects.

German tunnelling technology company Herrenknecht AG, along with Italian companies De Cardenas and Boldrocchi, are among the businesses involved in areas such as tunnelling technology, industrial ventilation and air filtration.

The development of high-speed railways, smart transport systems and integrated logistics networks connecting roads, railways, seaports and inland waterways is also creating significant opportunities for further Italy-Vietnam cooperation, Bevilacqua said./.

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