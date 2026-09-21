OVs serve as practical bridge between Vietnam and India: diplomat

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in India can serve as a practical bridge between the two nations, contributing to stronger people-to-people ties and creating opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, education and other fields, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said.

The ambassador made the statement at a recent meeting with Vietnamese expats living, studying and working in Tamil Nadu state on September 20, held following the issuance of the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Vietnamese Embassy to listen to the community’s concerns and discuss ways to mobilise OV resources, strengthen ties with the homeland and contribute to bilateral relations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh speaks at the meeting with Vietnamese expats living, studying and working in Tamil Nadu state on September 20 (Photo: VNA)

Briefing the community on developments in Vietnam, Manh said the country was entering a new development phase, with growing demands for economic growth, innovation, digital transformation, green economic development, higher-quality human resources and international integration.

Vietnam-India relations have also gained new momentum, he said, noting that during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to India in May, the two countries upgraded their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, setting to raise two-way trade to 25 billion USD by 2030 and identifying science and technology as a pillar of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung recently visited New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities, he said.

These high-level exchanges have opened up more opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, digital transformation, energy, pharmaceuticals, education and people-to-people exchanges, Manh said, stressing that OVs are an inseparable part of the nation, as reaffirmed in Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, dated August 2, 2026.

According to the diplomat, experts and scientists could share knowledge and facilitate scientific and technological links; businesspeople could connect enterprises, investment and markets; while students and young people could promote a positive image of Vietnam and its culture; and families could contribute by preserving the Vietnamese language and culture, and supporting fellow Vietnamese nationals.

He also affirmed that assisting Vietnamese nationals with legal procedures, study, employment, daily life, and emergencies remained an important task of the embassy, encouraging the community to regard it as a trusted source of support.

Vu Thu Nga, a Vietnamese resident in Chennai, said community members could contribute by complying with local laws, integrating into Indian society, preserving Vietnamese language and culture, and introducing Vietnam to Indian friends. They could also help connect Indian businesses, universities, and experts with Vietnam, thus creating cooperation opportunities between the two nations.

The meeting also helped strengthen ties within the increasingly diverse Vietnamese community in India, promoting its role in people-to-people diplomacy and contributing to deeper and more practical Vietnam-India relations./.

​