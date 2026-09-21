Politics

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic cadre training cooperation in new development phase

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.

The working session between representatives of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the RoK Ministry of the Interior and Safety. (Photo: VNA)
The working session between representatives of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the RoK Ministry of the Interior and Safety. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) led by its Director Assoc. Prof., Dr. Doan Minh Huan is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 20-22 to strengthen cooperation in public governance, digital government and training of Vietnamese leaders and managers, particularly strategic-level cadres, to meet national development requirements in a new phase.

As part of the visit, the delegation held high-level meetings with representatives from Korean government agencies and leading economic groups.

At a September 21 meeting in Seoul with Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho Jung, Huan, also a Politburo member, spoke highly of the RoK’s achievements in modernising public administration, developing digital government, improving local governance and ensuring public safety which are all areas of Vietnam’s interest.

He said that Vietnam is accelerating reforms in the organisation and operation of its political system, together with decentralisation, delegation of authority and national digital transformation. This requires increasingly strong capabilities among leaders and managers in policy implementation, inter-agency coordination and handling emerging issues.

As Vietnam’s national centre for training and fostering senior and middle-level leaders and managers, conducting political-theory research and providing policy advice, the HCMA is seeking to link training more closely with research and policy consultation, he said.

Therefore, he proposed four priority areas of cooperation: strengthening public governance and policy implementation capacity; developing digital government and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in the public sector; enhancing local leadership and governance capacity; and sharing experience in responding to emergencies, natural disasters and other crises.

The two sides agreed to focus on two activities in 2027: organising a policy dialogue in Hanoi on public governance and AI applications, with the participation of policymakers and experts from both countries; and establishing a cooperation framework between the HCMA and the RoK’s Local Government Officials Development Institute (LOGODI), with a view to signing a memorandum of understanding and organising the first training course for Vietnamese local leaders and managers.

vnanet-rok2.jpg
The meeting between the HCMA delegation and Park Jong Min, Director General of the Department of Southwest Asia and Pacific Affairs of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Park Jong Min, Director General of the Department of Southwest Asia and Pacific Affairs of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Huan expressed appreciation for the RoK’s long-term development cooperation with Vietnam.

He called on KOICA to continue supporting Vietnam in priority areas such as climate change response, green transition, science and technology, innovation, strategic infrastructure, social welfare and national governance capacity.

He also proposed the agency support a project to enhance the capacity to train Vietnam’s strategic-level personnel for 2026-2030, as well as short-term training and study programmes in the RoK for Vietnamese officials and lecturers.

During the visit, the HCMA delegation also worked with Samsung Electronics Chief Financial Officer Park Soon Cheol. Huan praised Samsung’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, particularly in job creation, exports and high-quality human resources training.

He proposed further developing the Vietnam Official Strategic Program (VOSP), focusing on strategic thinking, digital transformation leadership, AI applications, talent development and innovation management, and expanding expert exchanges, joint research and practical training.

He stressed that Vietnam considers science and technology, innovation and high-quality human resources key drivers of productivity and national competitiveness, and called on Samsung to expand high-tech investment, strengthen knowledge transfer and support Vietnamese enterprises in joining global supply chains.

The visit is expected to contribute to improving the quality of training for Vietnam’s strategic cadres while further deepening the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new development phase./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics #strategic cadre training #Vietnam-RoK cooperation #Republic of Korea Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho (second from right) chairs the roundtable with nearly 30 Korean semiconductor and electronics companies in Seoul on September 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Embassy seeks to boost Vietnam–RoK cooperation in semiconductors, electronics

Key topics discussed included the stages of the value chain Vietnam should focus on attracting, the requirements Korean companies have for expanding production, opportunities for bilateral cooperation in technology, research and development, and human resources, as well as strategies for Vietnamese firms to strengthen their access to supply chains.

Doan Duc Hao, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs and Gender Equality under the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaks at a working session with a 16-member delegation of young Korean civil servants in Hanoi on September 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation, youth’s role

Le Thi Viet Lam, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam wishes to continue building an ecosystem that connects the State, research institutes, universities and businesses, enabling them to share resources and create value. This is also an area in which Vietnam is interested in learning from Korean experience.

See more

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on September 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Standing Deputy PM works in Laos to strengthen relations

The two sides agreed to keep working together to deepen the substance of “strategic cohesion”, focusing on effectively implementing the agreements between the two Parties and countries; strengthening defence and security cooperation; creating breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment links; and promoting collaboration in culture, sports, tourism, education, locality-to-locality ties and people-to-people exchanges.

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO ready to work with Vietnam to implement International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development initiative: Representative

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, noted that the official proclamation of the 2027–2036 period as the "International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development" comes at a particularly important moment. As the international community works to accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda while beginning to consider what comes after 2030, the Decade provides a ten-year framework to strengthen the place of culture in development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai addresses the ceremony in Paris on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France look towards shared future

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that the two countries share a long and eventful history, along with deep exchanges in people-to-people ties, culture, intellectual life and science. Bilateral relations today have moved beyond the framework of their shared history and are firmly looking towards the future.

Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam can offer valuable lessons to support more effective multilateralism: UN official

Assessing the significance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, a UN official noted that Vietnam’s presence consistently reflects a development and foreign policy vision that places peace, stability, security, and the well-being of the people at the centre.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs Hanoi on September 20 morning to attend the UNGA 81 high-level general debate, engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader departs for UNGA 81 high-level debate, state visit to Canada

The trip is expected to make an important contribution to further strengthening and deepening Vietnam’s relations with the UN, the US and its partners; promoting more substantive and closely connected Vietnam–Canada ties; and affirming Vietnam’s proactive, active and responsible role in global issues, as well as its active contribution to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, delivers Vietnam’s national statement at the plenary sitting of the 70th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Austria. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam affirms safe, peaceful development of nuclear energy

Delivering Vietnam’s national statement, Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, said the Southeast Asian nation is implementing its strategy for the development and application of atomic energy for peaceful purposes through 2035, with a vision to 2050, while preparing the necessary conditions for its Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects, nuclear sci-tech centre, and new research reactor.

Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko speaks at the ceremony marking 81st National Day of Vietnam in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan move forward together in new era of development

Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki affirmed that Vietnam-Japan relations have entered a new stage of development. She said cooperation in areas such as finance, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals and energy would not only promote mutual growth but also contribute to regional peace and prosperity.