Politics

National Assembly Standing Committee considers 2027 legislative programme

NA President Tran Thanh Man said in 2027 the Government should shift from pursuing a high volume of legislation to ensuring high-quality laws that provide stability and create favourable conditions for development.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (centre) speaks at the NA Standing Committee's sixth session on September 21. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man (centre) speaks at the NA Standing Committee's sixth session on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 21 discussed the draft 2027 legislative programme, with NA President Tran Thanh Man calling for earlier preparation, fewer adjustments and higher quality.

Speaking at the standing committee’s sixth session, the NA President said in 2027 the Government should shift from pursuing a high volume of legislation to ensuring high-quality laws that provide stability and create favourable conditions for development.

He noted that a large number of laws have been adopted in recent years, helping remove institutional bottlenecks. The key task now, however, is to ensure effective implementation and translate laws into practice.

NA President Man pointed out that the legislative programme has undergone frequent adjustments, while some legislative dossiers have been submitted late or without sufficiently thorough preparation. Impact assessments in some cases have also lacked depth, resulting in bills being postponed, withdrawn or submitted for expedited procedures.

He stressed that before a bill is included in the programme, its key issues, policies, scope, required resources and feasibility must be basically clear. He called for greater discipline in maintaining the stability and consistency of the legal system. While laws must respond promptly to practical requirements, this should not mean frequent amendments.

The top legislator requested that the 2027 legislative programme be designed from the perspective of the legal system as a whole rather than the individual needs of particular agencies.

For emerging fields such as data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital technology and unmanned aerial vehicles, he called for a comprehensive review of the relevant legal framework and clear delineation of regulatory boundaries before deciding whether separate legislation is necessary.

He also urged the adoption of a new legislative approach under which laws should cover matters falling under the NA’s authority and establish stable, fundamental principles, and frequently changing issues should be delegated to competent authorities to ensure flexibility.

However, he stressed that such a division between legislation and regulation must not simply shift difficult issues to lower levels. Law drafting techniques should also be strengthened to prevent group and local interests from influencing law-making.

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An overview of the NA Standing Committee's sixth session on September 21 (Photo: VNA)

NA President Man also called for stricter discipline from the outset, with the Government and relevant agencies preparing legislative dossiers well in advance and supervision agencies becoming involved from the policy-making stage. Supplementing the legislative programme during the year should remain an exception rather than become a regular practice, he added.

At the session, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau said the Government is reviewing documents of the 14th National Party Congress, resolutions, directives and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, as well as the results of a comprehensive review of the legal system to fully identify additional legislative tasks needed.

The Government will propose only genuinely necessary bills with clear political, legal and practical foundations and sufficient preparation, while minimising requests to add, withdraw or postpone bills, he stated.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh said the standing committee agreed in principle to consider adopting a resolution on the 2027 legislative programme, with 23 of the 28 projects proposed by relevant agencies included.

Also at the session, the State Audit Office of Vietnam reported that it carried out 132 audit tasks through 180 audit teams in 2026. For 2027, it plans to conduct 139 audit tasks, focusing on public finance and assets, major national projects, public investment, enterprises and financial institutions, as well as areas vulnerable to wastefulness and negative practices./.

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