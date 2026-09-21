Canada attaches importance to relations with Vietnam: statement

Ottawa (VNA) – Ahead of the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Canada has affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific while highlighting prospects for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.



In a September 17 statement issued by the Office of the Governor General of Canada, Governor General Louise Arbour announced that the top Vietnamese leader will undertake the state visit on September 24 and engage in activities in Ottawa to further strengthen ties between the two countries.



“Vietnam is an important partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a valued partner within APEC and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF). Canada and Vietnam enjoy broad, long-standing relations, with robust co-operation both bilaterally and multilaterally, deep people-to-people ties, a growing trade and economic partnership, and close collaboration on energy security and climate action,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, Canadian media outlets on September 20 began reporting on the visit as part of their coverage of the government’s foreign affairs agenda.



In a report on key issues expected to attract attention as the Canadian Parliament resumes after its summer recess, The Canadian Press included the Vietnamese leader’s visit among Prime Minister Mark Carney’s planned bilateral engagements with international leaders.



The news agency highlighted the diplomatic activities in the context of the Canadian Government’s efforts to diversify its trade relations and expand cooperation with partners./.

VNA