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Vientiane Action Plan on cluster munitions adopted

The Vientiane Action Plan 2027–2031 serves as a crucial strategic roadmap for expanding the convention’s membership and comprehensively implementing the CCM from now until the next five-year review cycle.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Regulatory Authority for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO)/Mine Action Sector Thongsavanh Phomvihane delivers his closing remark at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Regulatory Authority for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO)/Mine Action Sector Thongsavanh Phomvihane delivers his closing remark at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Third Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions (3RC-CCM) was held in Vientiane from September 14 to 18, with delegations from 91 countries, including 74 States Parties and 17 observer states, as well as 27 international organisations, in attendance.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Regulatory Authority for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO)/Mine Action Sector Thongsavanh Phomvihane said the conference successfully achieved its objectives and unanimously adopted three outcome documents, namely the Review Report on the implementation of the Lausanne Action Plan 2022–2026, the Vientiane Political Declaration and the Vientiane Action Plan (VCAP) 2027–2031.

Notably, the VCAP 2027–2031 serves as a crucial strategic roadmap for expanding the convention’s membership and comprehensively implementing the CCM from now until the next five-year review cycle. It outlines specific, relevant, and focused measures to execute 43 actions, covering the convention’s key pillars and essential operations, while prioritising the mobilisation of domestic resources alongside sustainable and predictable external funding.

Furthermore, the VCAP underlines evidence-based implementation and approaches that foster the participation of affected communities, survivors, and victims. It aims to guide States Parties and partners toward achieving measurable and sustainable progress.

During the conference, participants reached consensus on the implementation of the convention, challenges in addressing outstanding issues and orientations for the coming period.

They reviewed progress in a number of key areas, including expanding membership of the convention, destruction of stockpiles of cluster munitions, clearance of contaminated areas, risk education for communities affected by unexploded ordnance (UXO), assistance for victims and survivors, implementation measures, national reporting, and international cooperation and assistance.

A highlight of the conference was Timor-Leste’s signing of a declaration of intent to join the CCM. Laos, in its capacity as President of the conference, made continuous efforts to encourage an increase in the number of States Parties in order to promote peace and the principles of international humanitarian law.

The Lao Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the message from Vientiane to the international community is clear: the use of cluster munitions is unacceptable; the suffering caused by these weapons must end; and joint efforts must continue until all contaminated areas are cleared, all stockpiled cluster munitions are destroyed, and all victims and survivors receive assistance according to their needs.

The success of the conference should not only be measured by the adoption of agreed documents, but also by tangible implementation in the coming period, he said.

The Lao Government will continue to work with partners from all sectors to advance UXO clearance, victim assistance, risk education and international cooperation towards the set objectives, he affirmed./.

VNA
#Laos #Vientiane Action Plan #Convention on Cluster Munitions #3RC-CCM #unexploded ordnance Laos
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