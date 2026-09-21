World

Timor-Leste co-hosts China–ASEAN Expo

This is the first time Timor-Leste has participated in CAEXPO as ASEAN’s 11th member and also the first time it has served as a co-organiser of the event.

Heads of delegations from the 11 ASEAN countries and China participate in the launch of the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Heads of delegations from the 11 ASEAN countries and China participate in the launch of the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Timor-Leste is participating for the first time as a co-host of the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), taking place from September 17 to 21 in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to showcase its key products and seek opportunities to expand markets and attract investment.

According to the Timor-Leste Government, Minister of Trade and Industry Filipus Nino Pereira led the country’s delegation to the opening ceremony of CAEXPO on September 17 and officially opened the Timor-Leste Pavilion on September 18.

This is the first time Timor-Leste has participated in CAEXPO as ASEAN’s 11th member and also the first time it has served as a co-organiser of the event.

Pereira said Timor-Leste’s participation in CAEXPO aims to showcase domestic products, including commodities that have already been exported to the Chinese market.

At the national pavilion, Timor-Leste is displaying a range of products, including organic coffee, vanilla, cinnamon, wooden products, handicrafts and tais textiles.

Coffee is among the country’s key products, with several businesses taking part, including Kafe Atsabe, Hey Day Coffee, Suhurama, Similie and Kopi Avo Siak.

This year’s CAEXPO brings together more than 3,400 businesses from 73 countries and regions, with over 50 economic and trade activities. Under the theme “CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Lives”, the expo focuses on areas including the digital economy, green economy, low-carbon development and artificial intelligence.

Timor-Leste’s first participation in CAEXPO comes as the country has recently become an ASEAN member, providing it with additional opportunities to connect with regional markets and trading partners.

This year’s event also marks the first time all 11 ASEAN member states have participated in CAEXPO.

According to the Timor-Leste Government, CAEXPO will enable domestic businesses to promote their products, build partner networks and gain wider access to the Chinese and ASEAN markets. It is also a step towards making use of regional economic integration following Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN./.

VNA
#ASEAN #23rd China–ASEAN Expo #CAEXPO #Timor-Leste #China–ASEAN relations China Timor-Leste ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh visits a Vietnamese booth at the 22nd CAEXPO (Photo: VNA)

CAEXPO - effective channel for Vietnam-China cooperation

CAEXPO serves as an important gateway for Vietnamese businesses entering the Chinese market. Over 22 editions of CAEXPO, Vietnam has featured nearly 4,300 booths and around 2,200 enterprises. Numerous Vietnamese products, such as coffee, wood products, and footwear, have penetrated the Chinese market through CAEXPO, achieving rapid transitions from exhibition to product display.

An Giang's stall at the “Charming Cities” exhibition space (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's An Giang picked for CAEXPO “Charming Cities” showcase

An Giang's presentation will highlight urban development, key industries and investment prospects. At the expo, the province plans to showcase signature agricultural and forestry products while promoting its industrial parks, investment incentives and tourism resources.

See more

Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Regulatory Authority for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO)/Mine Action Sector Thongsavanh Phomvihane delivers his closing remark at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane Action Plan on cluster munitions adopted

The Vientiane Action Plan 2027–2031 serves as a crucial strategic roadmap for expanding the convention’s membership and comprehensively implementing the CCM from now until the next five-year review cycle.

Professor Piper Campbell, Chair of the Department of Foreign Policy and Global Security at American University’s School of International Service. (Photo published by VNA)

Substantive cooperation drives Vietnam-US relations: US professor

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Washington DC ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the High-level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20, Professor Piper Campbell described 2026 as an active year in Vietnam-US relations.

Indonesia welcomes first aircraft carrier into navy

Indonesia welcomes first aircraft carrier into navy

An Indonesian official explained that extending the service life of the former Italian Navy ship is necessary as the vessel is 41 years old. Life-extension efforts will involve modernising and retrofitting the ship's engines and core technologies to align with the Indonesian Navy's operational doctrine and local climate.

Philippines: At least six students killed in school shooting

Philippines: At least six students killed in school shooting

The Philippine Department of Education said it is coordinating with local authorities and law enforcement agencies to verify the incident. It is also preparing psychological support and mental health care for students, teachers and others affected by the shooting.

Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Thailand promotes modernisation of timber industry

Darika Saranket, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, stated that the country promotes the use of economically valuable timber in conjunction with sustainable forest resource management, thereby enhancing the role of the timber industry in economic development and the transition to environmentally friendly development.