Timor-Leste co-hosts China–ASEAN Expo

Jakarta (VNA) – Timor-Leste is participating for the first time as a co-host of the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), taking place from September 17 to 21 in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to showcase its key products and seek opportunities to expand markets and attract investment.



According to the Timor-Leste Government, Minister of Trade and Industry Filipus Nino Pereira led the country’s delegation to the opening ceremony of CAEXPO on September 17 and officially opened the Timor-Leste Pavilion on September 18.



This is the first time Timor-Leste has participated in CAEXPO as ASEAN’s 11th member and also the first time it has served as a co-organiser of the event.



Pereira said Timor-Leste’s participation in CAEXPO aims to showcase domestic products, including commodities that have already been exported to the Chinese market.



At the national pavilion, Timor-Leste is displaying a range of products, including organic coffee, vanilla, cinnamon, wooden products, handicrafts and tais textiles.



Coffee is among the country’s key products, with several businesses taking part, including Kafe Atsabe, Hey Day Coffee, Suhurama, Similie and Kopi Avo Siak.



This year’s CAEXPO brings together more than 3,400 businesses from 73 countries and regions, with over 50 economic and trade activities. Under the theme “CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Lives”, the expo focuses on areas including the digital economy, green economy, low-carbon development and artificial intelligence.



Timor-Leste’s first participation in CAEXPO comes as the country has recently become an ASEAN member, providing it with additional opportunities to connect with regional markets and trading partners.



This year’s event also marks the first time all 11 ASEAN member states have participated in CAEXPO.



According to the Timor-Leste Government, CAEXPO will enable domestic businesses to promote their products, build partner networks and gain wider access to the Chinese and ASEAN markets. It is also a step towards making use of regional economic integration following Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN./.

VNA