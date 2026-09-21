Culture - Sports

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated by Vietnamese community in Germany

The event attracted Vietnamese families from Dresden and neighbouring areas, featuring a range of activities for children and performances showcasing Vietnamese cultural traditions.

A dancing performance by children at the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Germany. (Photo: VNA)
A dancing performance by children at the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Germany. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Around 600 overseas Vietnamese of various generations and German friends gathered at the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration recently organised by the Vietnamese People Association in Dresden, creating a festive event imbued with traditional cultural values and community spirit.

The event attracted Vietnamese families from Dresden and neighbouring areas, featuring a range of activities for children and performances showcasing Vietnamese cultural traditions.

It opened with a lively lion dance accompanied by resounding drums, evoking familiar Mid-Autumn memories among generations of Vietnamese. Children then enjoyed musical performances featuring Mid-Autumn Festival-themed songs and dances presented by young members of the community.

The lively celebration was made even more fun with children’s games and visits from "Ms. Hang" (the Moon Lady) and Uncle Cuoi, beloved figures of the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival. A highlight was a workshop where kids got to make To He—traditional Vietnamese figurines crafted from colorful rice dough. It was both an entertaining activity and a great way to share Mid-Autumn Festival traditions with children born and raised in Germany.

In his opening remarks, Bui Xuan Lam, President of the Vietnamese People Association in Dresden, said organising the festival for children was not simply about providing them with a joyful celebration, star-shaped lanterns or gifts but, more importantly, creating lasting memories of family, community and their Vietnamese homeland.

He stressed that whether born and raised in Germany or elsewhere, children should be encouraged to love the Vietnamese language, cherish their roots and take pride in the homeland's cultural heritage.

The festival was therefore not only a celebration for children but also an opportunity for Vietnamese generations to meet, strengthen bonds and work together to preserve and pass on traditional cultural values to younger generations, Lam added, highlighting the community's collective efforts as an important factor in creating a memorable event for the children.

The programme also honoured and rewarded children who had achieved good results in education, culture and sports, encouraging them to continue striving in their learning while demonstrating the community's care for the young.

Alongside the participation of overseas Vietnamese, the festival attracted many German friends interested in Vietnamese culture. The interaction between Vietnamese and German participants in a traditional cultural setting helped introduce Vietnam's Mid-Autumn Festival customs to local people and create an additional opportunity for the Vietnamese community to connect with German society.

Attendees also had a chance to enjoy traditional Vietnamese food and cakes, including banh nuong and banh deo (mooncakes). Children received Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, including colourful lanterns, and joined in a traditional feast and lantern procession./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #2026 Mid-Autumn Festival #Germany #overseas Vietnamese #Vietnamese people in Germany Germany Vietnam
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