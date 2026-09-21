ASIAD 2026: Vietnam women’s team draws with Thailand, advances to quarterfinals

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam drew 0-0 with Thailand in their final Group E match at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD)’s women's football competition, held on the evening of September 21 at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.



The result secured Vietnam a place in the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-placed teams.



Before the match, both Vietnam and Thailand had failed to earn a point from their first two matches. Vietnam lost 2-1 to Chinese Taipei and 8-0 to Japan, while Thailand suffered an 8-0 defeat to Japan and a 1-0 loss to Chinese Taipei. Both teams had a goal difference of minus nine, but Vietnam ranked higher because they had scored one goal.



The situation became more favourable for Vietnam after Myanmar drew 0-0 with Bangladesh in an earlier Group F match. The result meant that Vietnam only needed a draw against Thailand to finish ahead of Myanmar in the race for one of the two quarterfinal berths reserved for the best third-placed teams./.

VNA