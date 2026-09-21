Culture - Sports

ASIAD 2026: Vietnam women’s team draws with Thailand, advances to quarterfinals

Vietnam drew 0-0 with Thailand in their final Group E match at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD)’s women's football competition, held on the evening of September 21 at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

Vietnamese and Thai players vie for the ball at the final Group E match at ASIAD 2026 on September 21. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
Vietnamese and Thai players vie for the ball at the final Group E match at ASIAD 2026 on September 21. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam drew 0-0 with Thailand in their final Group E match at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD)’s women's football competition, held on the evening of September 21 at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

The result secured Vietnam a place in the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Before the match, both Vietnam and Thailand had failed to earn a point from their first two matches. Vietnam lost 2-1 to Chinese Taipei and 8-0 to Japan, while Thailand suffered an 8-0 defeat to Japan and a 1-0 loss to Chinese Taipei. Both teams had a goal difference of minus nine, but Vietnam ranked higher because they had scored one goal.

The situation became more favourable for Vietnam after Myanmar drew 0-0 with Bangladesh in an earlier Group F match. The result meant that Vietnam only needed a draw against Thailand to finish ahead of Myanmar in the race for one of the two quarterfinal berths reserved for the best third-placed teams./.

VNA
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