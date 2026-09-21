Thang Long-Hanoi 2026 Festival wraps up

Hanoi (VNA) – The second Thang Long-Hanoi Festival concluded on September 20 after ten days of cultural events at heritage and cultural sites throughout the capital, showcasing fresh ways to link heritage with contemporary art and creative experiences.



Held from September 11-20 under the theme “Heritage Flow,” the festival featured more than 16 activities involving over 3,000 artists and performers, more than 100 artisans, and art troupes from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and India. The event attracted more than 250,000 visitors.



The closing ceremony took place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hoan Kiem ward, bringing together city officials, representatives of agencies and diplomatic missions, artists, artisans, local residents and visitors.



Activities were held at major heritage and cultural sites, including the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature, the Hanoi Museum, Bat Trang pottery village and cultural spaces around Hoan Kiem Lake.



The opening ceremony at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel combined traditional art with modern performance technology and drew about 5,000 delegates, guests, and audience members. The Temple of Literature welcomed more than 22,000 visitors in its first five days, while the “Hanoi Colours” fashion show attracted over 1,500 people.





The closing ceremony takes place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hoan Kiem ward on September 20. (Photo: VNA)

At Bat Trang pottery village, the “Sounds of Pottery” programme welcomed around 1,000 visitors each night, offering music and artistic experiences linked to the village’s traditional craft.



The festival also featured exhibitions, talks, performances and direct cultural experiences, attracting many young people. Organisers said these activities helped make heritage more accessible while creating opportunities for younger generations to engage with Hanoi’s cultural values.



The festival demonstrated how heritage can inspire artists, designers, and creative communities, while creating new links among cultural preservation, tourism, and the development of Hanoi’s cultural industries./.



