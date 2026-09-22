Phu Quoc accelerates multimodal infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027

An Giang (VNA) - From a major road corridor to an integrated transport axis combining roads, light rail and connections to air and sea gateways, Phu Quoc is accelerating the development of multimodal infrastructure as it prepares to host APEC 2027, while laying the groundwork for longer-term growth.

At the heart of this transformation is DT975, the corridor connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Convention Centre. With a 62-metre cross-section featuring 10 motor vehicle lanes and an integrated light rail transit (LRT) line, the route is being developed as a key component of the island’s future transport network.

A notable feature of the project is the LRT line running along the central median, creating a combination of high-capacity road and urban rail transport. The design aims to facilitate seamless movement and reduce at-grade crossings.

The LRT route will be adapted to the island’s terrain, with 14.81 km running at ground level, 0.78 km on elevated structures and 2 km underground through the APEC core area.

Six stations are planned along the route, with their designs drawing inspiration from the cultural identities of different parts of Vietnam, including the northwestern region, Hanoi’s Old Quarter, the former imperial capital of Hue, the Central Highlands and Saigon, as well as an underground APEC station.

DT975 will lead into APEC Boulevard, a roughly 3-km ceremonial route connecting to the APEC convention and exhibition complex and a multi-purpose theatre.

LED screens and large electronic displays will be installed along the median and at key intersections to present images of Vietnam and its people to international visitors.

Phu Quoc speeds up multimodal infrastructure development ahead of APEC 2027 (Photo: VNA)

The transport corridor is also being designed with an emphasis on landscape and environmental integration. The central median will feature a continuous green corridor, including locally grown bougainvillea, creating a “green infrastructure” layer along the route.

Construction is being accelerated to keep pace with preparations for APEC 2027. Despite rainy-season weather and complex geological conditions, construction teams are maintaining three shifts around the clock to stay on schedule.

As of early September, around 65% of the technical trench work under the DT975 expansion project had been completed, while the longitudinal drainage system and road foundation works had reached nearly 50%.

All four bridges along the route are under construction, with overall progress exceeding 55%. Asphalt concrete paving on both sides of the road is scheduled to be completed in stages from late 2026 to early 2027.

Construction of the LRT is progressing in parallel. While civil works on tunnels, bridges and stations are underway, rail installation on the track bed has also begun.

The entire 17.59-km double-track line is expected to have its rail system installed within the next six months, placing the project among Vietnam’s urban railway developments with a rapid implementation schedule.

Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy Research, said APEC 2027 represented a rare opportunity for Phu Quoc to make a qualitative breakthrough in infrastructure development and establish a new growth pole.

According to a representative of Sun Group, DT975 forms part of a broader multimodal infrastructure network taking shape on Phu Quoc, linking air, water and land transport.

The expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport is expected to serve as the island’s air gateway, with the project also being accelerated for completion and operation in 2027.

Sun Group and An Giang province are also studying cooperation on more than 10 infrastructure and tourism projects, with the aim of developing Phu Quoc into an international tourism, trade and financial centre.

Among them are An Thoi International Port and a 40-ha mixed-use tourism and port logistics urban area in Phu Quoc Special Zone, with total investment estimated at 17 trillion VND (653 million USD). The projects are planned in conjunction with a coastal road connecting to An Thoi seaport.

The combination of air transport, multi-lane roads, urban rail and seaport infrastructure is expected to strengthen Phu Quoc’s transport capacity for APEC 2027 while establishing the foundations for an integrated transport network in the longer term.

Beyond serving a major international event, the emerging multimodal network is expected to become an important part of Phu Quoc’s future development capacity and competitiveness./.

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