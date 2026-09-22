Top leader meets Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in US

New York (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US, in New York on September 21 morning (local time).



The meeting formed part of their working trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.



It was attended by Vietnamese experts and intellectuals who have made significant contributions in such fields as artificial intelligence, computer science, automation, public policy, healthcare, banking and finance, data security and safety, sustainable materials, fintech, and e-commerce, among others.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung briefed the General Secretary and President and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on the potential and strengths of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals, as well as Vietnamese expert and intellectual networks in the US.



Representatives of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US said they are proud of the country’s notable achievements under the decisive leadership and direction of the Party and State.



They also put forward a number of proposals and recommendations regarding multinational start-ups as a nucleus for Vietnam to play a greater role in the global AI value chain; orientations for Vietnamese artificial intelligence development toward 2030 and a vision to 2045; Vietnam’s potential in the research and development of unmanned aerial vehicles; and what Vietnam needs to do to attract global capital flows. They also proposed solutions to mobilise and connect the resources of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US.



Speaking at the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam highly appreciated the dedicated, responsible, and specific opinions and proposals put forward by Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US.

Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US at the meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in New York (Photo: VNA)

He noted that in science and technology, Vietnam still lags considerably behind leading countries and has yet to master many core technologies. Research conditions remain inadequate, while the number of highly qualified experts does not yet meet demand, creating an urgent need for major changes.



The Party and State have determined that Vietnam must persistently and resolutely address these shortcomings, while creating favourable conditions and encouraging scientists to conduct research and pursue innovation in order to develop practical and effective products, he said.



In the immediate future, it is necessary to continue removing obstacles in the implementation of policies, focus investment on research and improving training quality, he said, adding appropriate mechanisms are needed to address and manage the risks inherent in scientific research.



Regarding Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 2, 2026, on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, the General Secretary and President stressed that the resolution builds on policies implemented over the past more than two decades and sets new requirements for engagement with the Vietnamese community abroad.



It affirms that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part of the Vietnamese nation and a strategic resource for national development. For scientists and experts, this means that the knowledge, experience and professional networks they have built overseas should be given an appropriate role in Vietnam’s development programmes.



He highlighted as a notable new point the requirement for agencies to work together with the community and establish mechanisms enabling their deeper participation.



General Secretary and President Lam further noted that this resolution sets out the Party and State’s responsibility to care for and protect the legitimate rights and interests of OVs, and maintains an open attitude towards constructive opinions, including differing views, for the national interests. It calls for open exchanges where contributors have sufficient opportunity to present their views and recipients genuinely wish to understand, discuss and provide information.



Inviting experts to join research teams, support the training of young people and jointly identify technologies suited to domestic needs, the top leader stressed that overseas experts and intellectuals can help broaden perspectives, while their domestic counterparts can provide insight into issues requiring solutions. More cooperation programmes that deliver mutual benefits are therefore needed.



To ensure effective contributions from OVs, he asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative missions in the US to coordinate in gathering all opinions raised at the meeting, forwarding them to the relevant agencies and following up on their responses. Clear contact points should also be established so experts and intellectuals can continue submitting recommendations after the meeting.



The Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training, and other relevant agencies should proactively invite OV experts and researchers to contribute their opinions from the stages of policy formulation, task identification and training-programme design, he stated.



He also requested research institutes, universities and organisations employing experts to clarify at the outset professional requirements, participants’ rights and the use of research findings, while experts were required to respect authorship, intellectual property rights as well as professional commitments to their current employers. Cooperation should be flexible, ranging from remote and short-term arrangements to long-term partnerships, he noted.



The General Secretary and President expressed his hope that receiving input from overseas intellectuals will become a regular practice, with domestic agencies clearly identifying areas where expert advice is needed, and conducting periodic reviews to assess what has worked, what obstacles remain and what needs to be improved./.





