Business

Vietnam, Poland explore supply chains for furniture manufacturing

Representatives of leading Polish agricultural and forestry machinery manufacturers, including Pronar and Uni, have expressed their appreciation of Vietnam's potential in furniture manufacturing and mechanical engineering.

Workers make outdoor wooden furniture for export to the European market at Hong Ngoc Co., Ltd's factory, Phu Tai Industrial Park, Quy Nhon Bac ward, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)
Workers make outdoor wooden furniture for export to the European market at Hong Ngoc Co., Ltd's factory, Phu Tai Industrial Park, Quy Nhon Bac ward, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Poland have significant potential to cooperate in developing supply chains for furniture manufacturing, capitalising on their complementary strengths in wood processing, machinery production and technology.

Vietnam and Poland rank among the world's top three exporters of wooden furniture, with export values of 3.7 billion USD and 3 billion USD, respectively, the Vietnam Trade Office in Poland said, citing data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC).

In addition to its furniture manufacturing and exports, Poland has a world-class industry producing forestry and woodworking machinery, creating opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam in developing the furniture production supply chain.

Experts and businesses said that despite being leading furniture producers, the two countries are not direct competitors because their products and target markets differ.

The two countries also have complementary strengths that could support closer cooperation.

As a developed industrial country with a sizeable agricultural sector, Poland manufactures a wide range of modern machinery for forestry operations, timber harvesting, processing, furniture production and product finishing.

Polish agricultural and forestry machinery is exported worldwide but remains relatively unfamiliar in Southeast Asian markets.

Polish manufacturers hope that Vietnam can serve as a gateway for their products to enter the regional market. The effective operation of Polish machinery in Vietnam would also provide an opportunity to showcase the quality of these products to customers across Southeast Asia.

With one of Europe's largest areas of planted forests, Poland could also become a potential supplier of raw materials and components for Vietnam's furniture industry.

Representatives of leading Polish agricultural and forestry machinery manufacturers, including Pronar and Uni, have expressed their appreciation of Vietnam's potential in furniture manufacturing and mechanical engineering.

Alongside promoting the sale of machinery and production lines for timber harvesting and processing, these companies are exploring partnerships with Vietnamese businesses to manufacture and assemble certain types of equipment in Vietnam. The cooperation could eventually extend to technology transfers, according to the office./.

VNA
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