Vietnam’s travel sector shifts focus towards quality, value chains

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, held the national travel conference in the northeastern coastal city on September 24, drawing around 250 delegates from the government and the travel and hospitality industries nationwide.



The conference served as an important forum to assess changes and bottlenecks facing the tourism sector, while identifying breakthrough solutions to realise the goal of making tourism a key economic sector, as set out in Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW and Government Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP.



In her welcoming remarks, Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, stressed that tourism has long been a key service sector in Quang Ninh, driving economic growth and sustainable economic restructuring.



The city is committed to accompanying businesses and investors and creating the most favourable conditions for them, she said. The locality is also ready to work closely with ministries, sectors, localities and travel businesses nationwide to develop distinctive, high-quality tourism products, expand inter-regional and international tourism routes, and pursue comprehensive, rapid and sustainable tourism development.



Addressing the conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said the travel industry needs stronger, more comprehensive reform.



Travel companies should no longer act as sellers of existing services, but become market organisers, product developers and connectors across the value chain. The sector should develop a strong business community, with a target of establishing 15 tourism groups and corporations with strong brands and international competitiveness by 2030.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong speaks at the national travel conference in Quang Ninh city on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Cooperation and connectivity must become more substantive, generating concrete products and seamless services ranging from visas, transport and accommodation to supporting services. Quality, safety and green development are mandatory standards that cannot be compromised, he stressed.



Phong said that when travel companies truly take the lead in the market, large enterprises play a guiding role, small businesses and the wider community participate in the value chain, and the State provides a transparent enabling framework, Vietnam’s travel industry will gain new momentum for development and improve its quality and competitiveness in 2027 and beyond.



Earlier, as part of the conference programme, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism coordinated a familiarisation trip (Famtrip) on September 23 to survey tourism products in Quang Ninh for nearly 100 travel companies. A business-to-business (B2B) networking programme was also held, contributing to more effective tourism demand stimulation and market expansion./.