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Lonely Planet names Da Nang among the Best in Travel 2027, choosing Golden Bridge as the feature image

The city’s allure, as suggested by Lonely Planet, lies in its ability to combine diverse experiences in a single trip: relaxing by My Khe Beach, exploring nature, savouring local cuisine, and dedicating time to cultural and entertainment destinations. This versatility enables Da Nang to attract both leisure travelers seeking a relaxed getaway and those looking for an activity-packed itinerary.

The iconic Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills was chosen by Lonely Planet as the feature image when naming Da Nang among the top destinations for 2027.
The iconic Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills was chosen by Lonely Planet as the feature image when naming Da Nang among the top destinations for 2027.

Hanoi (VNA) - Da Nang has just been selected by Lonely Planet for its 50 “Best in Travel 2027,” with an image of the Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills featured on the official announcement page. Alongside My Khe Beach, Son Tra Peninsula, and central Vietnam heritage trails, Ba Na Hills was also prominently highlighted by the travel publication in its suggested three-day itinerary for the city.

“Best in Travel 2027” is the annual selection by Lonely Planet, a travel guide brand with a history spanning over 50 years. This year’s list features 50 destinations and experiences chosen by Lonely Planet’s network of writers and editors based on on-the-ground travels. Immediately after its announcement, the list was cited by leading global media outlets, including CNN and Time Out. This widespread coverage connects featured destinations with global travelers right as they begin seeking inspiration and planning their 2027 vacations.

In its introduction to Da Nang, Lonely Planet highlighted the relaxed pace of a coastal city. Writer James Pham noted its expansive beaches, mountains, pleasant climate, and appealing cuisine. Son Tra Peninsula offers quiet moments and panoramic coastal vistas, while from Da Nang, travelers can easily extend their journeys to Hue, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An Ancient Town.

The city’s allure, as suggested by Lonely Planet, lies in its ability to combine diverse experiences in a single trip: relaxing by My Khe Beach, exploring nature, savouring local cuisine, and dedicating time to cultural and entertainment destinations. This versatility enables Da Nang to attract both leisure travelers seeking a relaxed getaway and those looking for an activity-packed itinerary.

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Sun World Ba Na Hills is recommended first by Lonely Planet in its 3-day Da Nang itinerary

The Golden Bridge was selected as the headline visual on the announcement page, while Sun World Ba Na Hills was featured in the accompanying guide, “The Ultimate 3-Day Weekend in Da Nang, Vietnam”. On the very first day in Da Nang, the author recommends exploring the mountaintop resort on Chua Mountain, from the French Village and architectural landmarks to waterfalls and amusement rides. The article also suggests staying overnight at Ba Na Hills so visitors can experience the Golden Bridge in the early morning.

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The Alpine Coaster alongside a diverse array of experiences draws visitors to Ba Na Hills.

Sun World Ba Na Hills also offers plenty of reasons for visitors to stay longer than just a photo stop at the Golden Bridge. Beyond the cable car journey lie the French Village, Eclipse Square, Lunar Castle, entertainment and dining zones, along with numerous daily performances.

Alongside attractions, festival events have significantly elevated Da Nang’s international appeal. In 2026, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) was named by Travel + Leisure among the world's 9 must-experience festivals. Vibrant fireworks nights along the Han River, a day atop Ba Na, pristine beaches, and neighboring heritage routes together create an itinerary rich enough to encourage visitors to spend more time exploring the city.

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DIFF – ranked among the planet’s top 9 must-experience festivals in 2026 – cements Da Nang’s status as a must-visit summer destination

Inclusion in Lonely Planet’s selection places Da Nang firmly on the radar of more international travelers, especially from European and American markets accustomed to consulting travel guidebooks when planning itineraries. While the Golden Bridge offers an instantly recognizable landmark, the city’s rich variety of experiences serves as an open invitation for travelers to pack their bags and explore./.

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