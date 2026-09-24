Culture - Sports

Vietnamese KOLs in Japan encouraged to strengthen community ties

Speaking at a meeting in Tokyo on September 23 with around 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Japan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said their ability to deliver information quickly and reach large audiences enables them to make practical contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and building a united Vietnamese community in Japan.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu meets with 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders in Japan on September 23 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu meets with 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders in Japan on September 23 (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam-Japan relations are expanding across a wide range of areas, with people-to-people exchanges remaining an important foundation alongside cooperation between the two Governments, agencies and businesses, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu has said.

Speaking at a meeting in Tokyo on September 23 with around 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Japan, the ambassador said their ability to deliver information quickly and reach large audiences enables them to make practical contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and building a united Vietnamese community in Japan.

The event was part of activities to bring Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW into the Vietnamese community in Japan and promote the role of influential figures in cyberspace in connecting the community and promoting Vietnam’s image.

According to Ambassador Hieu, the Vietnamese community in Japan, with more than 700,000 people, is now the second-largest Vietnamese community overseas. Its growing size requires stronger solidarity and efforts to build a positive image of Vietnamese people in the host society.

Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and social media, Hieu called on KOLs to strengthen coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese media agencies in Japan, make greater use of official information sources, and contribute to combating fake news and harmful information.

He urged them to produce content that promotes positive values and compliance with Vietnamese and Japanese laws, while avoiding inaccurate or inflammatory information that could negatively affect bilateral relations. KOLs were also encouraged to disseminate information on Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty when necessary and quickly share citizen protection notices during emergencies.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nguyen Huu Manh Khoi, co-founder of HONTO TV, said the channel aims to provide information not only to Vietnamese people in Japan but also to Japanese audiences interested in Vietnam.

He stressed that content must be accurate and verified by official sources, including the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan. To avoid copyright issues associated with using Japanese-language media content, HONTO TV has focused on producing original reports and programmes on laws, people overcoming difficulties and ways of adapting to life in Japan.

After two years of testing new approaches, HONTO TV’s reach and follower numbers have increased by more than 400%, Khoi said, adding that the channel will continue working with Japanese media organisations to provide information about Vietnam and promote Vietnamese brands and culture among Japanese audiences.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Khanh Ly, administrator of the NA NI page, said social media has become an important information channel for the Vietnamese community in Japan. Her network includes pages with more than one million and two million followers, as well as more than 50 Facebook community groups and several TikTok channels.

The network shares information on Vietnamese trainees, students, businesses and daily life in Japan, while promoting cultural values and a positive image of Vietnam.

“Many people are busy with work and do not have time to watch television, so they often get information through TikTok or Facebook. We therefore choose a youthful and accessible approach that helps viewers quickly grasp information,” Ly said.

She expressed her hope that her channels could serve as a bridge between the Vietnamese Embassy, Vietnamese authorities and the community, particularly in disseminating laws and other important information.

At the meeting, KOLs proposed stronger coordination among the embassy, Japanese authorities and Vietnamese content creators. Cooperation between Japanese police and Vietnamese KOLs in disseminating information on laws was cited as an effective model for reaching the community quickly and accessibly.

The Vietnamese Embassy affirmed that community affairs are a key priority and pledged to listen to new ideas and coordinate and support activities serving common interests.

The meeting was expected to provide a starting point for concrete initiatives and cooperation among the embassy, Vietnamese media agencies and content creators in Japan./.

VNA
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