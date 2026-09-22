Culture - Sports

ASIAD 2026: Karate claims first gold for Vietnam

Demonstrating precise execution, flawless synchronisation, and exceptional artistic impression in their team form performance, the Vietnamese athletes outshone their opponents to claim the top spot on the podium.

The Vietnamese athletes perform in the women's team kata event in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo published by VNA)
The Vietnamese athletes perform in the women's team kata event in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The trio of Bui Ngoc Nhi, Hoang Thi Thu Uyen, and Nguyen Ngoc Tram have delivered a brilliant performance to win the gold medal in the women's team kata event in karate at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD), securing the first gold medal for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the ongoing Games in Japan.

In the final match on the afternoon of September 22, the Vietnamese trio faced off against Iran's Sadeghi Dastak Fatemeh, Hosseini Zeynabalsadat, and Animi Soumeh Kabodin Sepideh.

Demonstrating precise execution, flawless synchronisation, and exceptional artistic impression in their team form performance, the Vietnamese athletes outshone their opponents to claim the top spot on the podium.

This victory capped off an impressive day of competition for Vietnamese karate.

karate-claims-first-gold-for-vietnam-at-asiad-2895.jpg
Bui Ngoc Nhi, Hoang Thi Thu Uyen, and Nguyen Ngoc Tram secure the first gold medal for the Vietnamese sports delegation at ASIAD 2026 in Japan. (Photo published by VNA)

Earlier, Nhi, Uyen, and Tram successfully navigated the preliminary rounds to reach the final. Notably, in the semifinals, they swept Chinese Taipei 5–0, building strong momentum ahead of the title bout.

For Nhi, this team gold comes just one day after she secured a bronze medal in the women's individual kata event. This achievement cements her status as one of Vietnam’s karate standouts at ASIAD 2026.

Team kata demands tight cohesion among members, blending technique, speed, power, and seamless synchronisation across every movement. Unlike kumite (sparring), competitors do not engage in direct combat but perform set routines before a panel of judges, making precision and uniformity paramount.

The gold medal won by Nhi, Uyen, and Tram carries special significance for Vietnam’s sports delegation, marking its first gold medal at ASIAD 2026.

Prior to this, Vietnam had secured three bronze medals in the mixed doubles teqball (Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi), women's individual kata (Bui Ngoc Nhi), and women's under-68kg kumite (Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly)./.

VNA
#ASIAD 2026 #karate #gold medal #2026 Asian Games #women's team kata event
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