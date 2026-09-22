Vietnam supports, actively joins ASEAN cultural, people-to-people exchanges

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed its support for cultural and people-to-people exchanges within ASEAN through its active participation in an ASEAN Day event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, highlighting the role of such activities in strengthening regional solidarity and mutual understanding.



The event celebrating ASEAN’s unity, peace and cultural diversity was held by the CAM-ASEAN Language School on September 21, coinciding with the International Day of Peace. The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and Vietnamese businesses operating in the country attended the event.



In his opening remarks, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Yeap Samnang highlighted ASEAN’s role in maintaining an environment of peace, cooperation and development. He stressed that young people are not only beneficiaries of ASEAN cooperation but also important actors in building the ASEAN Community.



Through education, friendship, cultural exchanges and cross-border connections, young people can help promote mutual understanding and trust among ASEAN countries, he said.



He also thanked ASEAN diplomatic missions for their participation, describing it as evidence of their commitment to building a peaceful, united and resilient ASEAN Community.



Director of the CAM-ASEAN Language School Hun Chaya said the event aimed to encourage students to appreciate cultural diversity, thereby helping foster friendship and cooperation among ASEAN countries.



At the event, the Vietnamese Embassy set up a promotional booth featuring traditional handicrafts, images of Vietnam’s tourism destinations and a selection of Vietnamese consumer products.





Participants pose for a photo at the ASEAN Day event in Phnom Penh on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu personally introduced the booth to leaders of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and representatives of ASEAN diplomatic missions in the country.



Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia, including Metfone, Angkor Milk, Vietnam Airlines and IH Travel – a branch of Vietravel in Cambodia, also took part in. They showcased their brands and products while highlighting their contributions to the local community.



The Vietnamese booths attracted a large number of visitors, particularly young Cambodians, helping promote Vietnam’s land, people and businesses while creating opportunities for greater people-to-people interaction within the ASEAN Community.



Vietnam’s participation demonstrated its strong support for cultural and people-to-people exchanges in ASEAN and contributed to enhancing the connectivity and Community building within the regional bloc. It also helped popularise Vietnam’s image and brands among the Cambodian public while supporting greater cooperation in education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Cambodia.



The activities are in line with Vietnam’s policy of promoting cultural diplomacy to serve national development under Politburo Resolution No. 80./.