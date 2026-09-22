Culture - Sports

Vietnam's U17 women win SEABA 3x3 bronze

The bronze medal provides encouragement for Vietnam’s youth basketball programme and reflects early results from efforts to develop young players.

Vietnam’s U17 women’s basketball team win bronze at the 2026 SEABA U17 3x3 Championship. (Photo: BHF)
Vietnam’s U17 women’s basketball team win bronze at the 2026 SEABA U17 3x3 Championship. (Photo: BHF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U17 women’s basketball team have won bronze at the 2026 Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) U17 3x3 Championship after beating Singapore 20–9 in the third-place match in Batam, Indonesia.

The tournament took place on September 19–20, featuring youth teams from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The women’s category gathered five teams.

Vietnam fielded Do Hoai Thuong, Ralph Le Chi Lucienne, Vo Hoang Binh and Nguyen Ha Anh under head coach Ryan Monteclaro. The squad was largely made up of players from Hanoi’s youth team, with several still under 17.

Vietnam impressed in the round-robin stage, winning three matches and losing only to hosts Indonesia to finish second and reach the semifinals against Thailand.

The semifinal was closely contested. Despite trailing for most of the game, Vietnam fought back to lead 12–9 with 1 minute 43 seconds remaining. However, after Vietnam committed its 10th team foul, Thailand turned the game around, eventually winning 17–13.

Vietnam quickly recovered to face Singapore in the bronze-medal match. The team took control with an effective attacking game and secured a convincing 20–9 victory.

The bronze medal provides encouragement for Vietnam’s youth basketball programme and reflects early results from efforts to develop young players.

In the men’s category, Vietnam finished fifth among six teams after an injury to one player in the opening game left the team with only three players available.

This was Vietnam’s second appearance at a SEABA U17 3x3 Championship. Continued participation gives young players valuable international experience and opportunities to test their ability against regional opponents./.

VNA
#basketball #SEABA 3x3 Championship #Southeast Asia Basketball Association
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