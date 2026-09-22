Vietnamese ambassador pays courtesy call on FLN Secretary-General

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long paid a courtesy call on Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek on September 21 as he began his tenure in the African country.



Benmbarek warmly welcomed Long and emphasised that the Vietnam–Algeria relationship, as well as the ties between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the FLN, has a profound historical foundation, forged through the two nations’ struggles for independence and freedom.



He affirmed the importance the FLN attaches to the continued consolidation of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two parties on the basis of their cooperation agreement signed last year, thereby helping to promote relations between the two countries and peoples.



The FLN Secretary-General also briefed the ambassador on several aspects of the FLN’s current situation and orientations.



For his part, Long thanked the FLN Secretary-General for the warm and cordial reception, affirming that he will make every effort during his tenure to contribute to the traditional friendship between the two countries and their peoples, as well as the close ties between the CPV and the FLN.



The ambassador congratulated the FLN on the results it achieved in the recent legislative elections and expressed his belief that the party will continue to build on those achievements and achieve success in the local elections scheduled for November 28.



On the occasion, he briefed his host on some of Vietnam’s major development orientations following the 14th National Party Congress.



He expressed his wish that the two sides will continue to enhance information sharing, mutual visits and exchanges of experience in Party-building work while effectively implementing the cooperation agreement between the two parties.



The ambassador also conveyed greetings from the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam to Benmbarek and expressed his hope to welcome the FLN Secretary-General and an FLN delegation to Vietnam at an early date./.

VNA