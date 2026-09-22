Politics

Vietnam, US continue close cooperation in war legacy remediation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang called on the US to continue supporting Vietnam in addressing war consequences, implementing community support programmes and tackling environmental issues to improve living conditions for people in affected areas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) meets with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time). (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) meets with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time). (Photo: qdnd.vn)

New York (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang met with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time).

The meeting took place within the trip to the US by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral engagements.

Noh affirmed that the US attaches importance to Vietnam’s role in the region and wishes to enhance bilateral cooperation for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He expressed appreciation for the active support provided by Vietnam, particularly its Ministry of National Defence, in efforts to search for US servicemen missing in action (MIA) during the war.

He affirmed the US Department of War’s strong support for and commitment to continued close cooperation with Vietnam in addressing war legacies, describing this as a top priority in bilateral defence cooperation.

Giang spoke highly of the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event regarding the initiative to search for missing persons from the war in Vietnam, which, he said, demonstrates the US commitment to further contributing to Vietnam’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains.

Vietnam wishes to further develop cooperation with the US on the basis of legitimate interests of both sides, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond, he said.

Welcoming positive developments in bilateral defence ties, Giang called on both sides to continue implementing agreed cooperation areas, including war legacy remediation; the search for, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese and US servicemen missing during the war; the bilateral defence policy dialogue; defence industry; maritime security; and military medicine.

He also called on the US to continue supporting Vietnam in addressing war consequences, implementing community support programmes and tackling environmental issues to improve living conditions for people in affected areas.

Giang invited senior leaders and officials from the US Departments of War and the Navy, as well as US defence businesses, to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December 2026.

Earlier the same day, Giang met with leaders of tech firms./.


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