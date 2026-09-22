Politics

Party General Secretary and President meets with Communist Party USA leaders in New York

Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with the US and wishes to see the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continue to develop in a stable and long-term manner, in line with the interests and aspirations of the peoples of both countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Communist Party USA Co-Chair Joe Sims (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Communist Party USA Co-Chair Joe Sims (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of the Communist Party USA and American friends in New York on the morning of September 21 (local time) as part of his US trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

The top Vietnamese leader thanked the Communist Party USA and American friends for their congratulations on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

Expressing his sincere appreciation for the sentiments, solidarity and valuable support that the Communist Party USA, generations of American friends and progressive Americans have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its current cause of national construction and defence, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the CPV attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with the Communist Party USA.

He noted hope that the two sides will continue to step up exchanges, share experience and contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Leaders of the Communist Party USA expressed their impression of Vietnam's development achievements over 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), improvements in people's living standards, and the country's growing role and standing in the international arena.

They affirmed their friendship and solidarity with the Party, State and people of Vietnam, and expressed their wish for enhanced exchanges and cooperation between the Communist Party USA and the CPV, while strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Sharing information about Vietnam, General Secretary and President Lam said the 14th National Party Congress set out major orientations and decisions for a new development period, with the goal of making Vietnam a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Vietnam is focusing on renewing its development model and building an independent, self-reliant economy coupled with extensive and effective international integration; promoting the role of different economic sectors, with the private sector serving as an important driver of the economy; and stepping up Party and political system building and rectification, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena.

He affirmed that Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; proactively and actively deepening international integration; and making responsible contributions to addressing common challenges facing the international community.

Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with the US and wishes to see the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continue to develop in a stable and long-term manner, in line with the interests and aspirations of the peoples of both countries, he stressed.

General Secretary and President Lam also expressed his hope that the Communist Party USA and American friends will continue to support the development of bilateral relations, while assisting the Vietnamese community in the US in integrating and promoting its role as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Party and State leader invited leaders of the Communist Party USA to visit Vietnam at a convenient time to continue discussions on measures to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two Parties./.




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