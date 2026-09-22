Party General Secretary and President meets with US Trade Representative in New York

New York (VNA) - Vietnam attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and wishes to work with the administration of President Donald J. Trump to continue advancing bilateral relations in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed.



The leader made the affirmation at a meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in New York on the morning of September 21 (local time), as part of his trip to the US to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.



General Secretary and President Lam stressed that economic, trade and investment cooperation is one of the most important pillars of bilateral relations, directly benefiting businesses and people and contributing to the development of both countries.



In recent years, Vietnam has made efforts to substantively promote cooperation and purchase goods from the US in order to boost bilateral trade in a more balanced direction, while creating more orders, jobs and direct benefits for businesses and workers in both countries, he continued.



For his part, Greer highly appreciated the attention paid by General Secretary and President Lam and Vietnam's efforts to balance trade between the two countries. He also said that the two negotiating teams have made great efforts, and have so far made significant progress and come very close to reaching a final outcome.



The Trade Representative said that once signed and implemented, the agreement on reciprocal, fair and balanced trade would continue to open up new opportunities and prospects for cooperation between the two countries.



General Secretary and State President Lam welcomed the very positive results achieved by the two sides toward the early signing of the agreement, creating a stable, long-term framework for economic, trade and investment relations.



He also called on the US to take a comprehensive approach to outstanding trade issues, including those related to investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. On that basis, the leader expressed his wish that the two countries step up efforts to promote the substantive development of bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, thus bringing benefits to their people./.



VNA