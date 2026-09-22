Business

Hanoi to host international textile and garment industry exhibition

The annual exhibition comprises two main sections including HanoiTex, showcasing machinery, equipment and technologies for the textile and garment industry, and HanoiFabric, featuring fabrics and materials for textile, garment and embroidery production.

The Vietnam Textile and Garment Trade Union and the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group organise the seventh Vietnam Textile and Garment Skilled Workers Competition 2026 in Hanoi on August 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam Textile and Garment Trade Union and the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group organise the seventh Vietnam Textile and Garment Skilled Workers Competition 2026 in Hanoi on August 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — The HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2026 International Exhibition on Textile and Garment Industry, Equipment, Materials and Fabrics is scheduled to take place from October 21-23 at the International Exhibition Centre in Hanoi.

The annual exhibition comprises two main sections including HanoiTex, showcasing machinery, equipment and technologies for the textile and garment industry, and HanoiFabric, featuring fabrics and materials for textile, garment and embroidery production.

This year’s event is expected to bring together manufacturers, technology providers, material suppliers and partners across the domestic and international textile and garment supply chain.

The exhibition is held with the support of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX) and the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Garment Textile Embroidery Knitting (AGTEX).

Exhibits will cover textile and garment machinery and equipment, yarns, fabrics and accessories, dyeing and finishing technologies, automation and solutions for greener, smarter and more sustainable production.

Technologies aimed at reducing water, chemical and energy consumption, enabling flexible production and cutting inventory costs will also be showcased.

A series of thematic seminars will be held throughout the three-day exhibition, providing opportunities for businesses, associations, experts and solution providers to exchange information and explore cooperation.

Topics will include trade defence, traceability, supply chain transparency, digital transformation and sustainable development, issues of growing importance to textile and garment businesses.

Truong Van Cam, Vice Chairman of VITAS, said HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2026 will provide businesses with opportunities to access new machinery and production solutions, connect with suppliers of fabrics, yarns and materials, meet international partners and keep abreast of developments in technology, green production, automation and digital transformation. It will also provide opportunities to explore investment, trade and market expansion, he added.

Beyond technology and equipment, HanoiTex & HanoiFabric 2026 will highlight major trends shaping the industry, including digital transformation, automation, smart manufacturing, the circular economy and sustainable production.

The participation of international companies and brands is expected to strengthen business connectivity and create opportunities for companies to exchange experience, share solutions and explore new partnerships, contributing to the textile and garment sector’s competitiveness and international integration./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Hanoi #international textile #garment #exhibition Ha Noi
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