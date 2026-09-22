Finance Ministry to hold non-deal roadshow for international investors

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance is preparing to organise a non-deal roadshow (NDR) in coordination with the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant ministries and agencies to provide international investors with updates on Vietnam's macroeconomic situation.



The event is part of efforts to improve transparency and strengthen engagement with the international investment community.



According to the ministry, an NDR is a regular professional activity aimed at maintaining investor relations and providing updates on Vietnam's economic and financial developments. It does not involve the immediate offering or issuance of international bonds.



During the roadshow, the ministry and relevant authorities are expected to meet with financial institutions and global investment funds to discuss Vietnam's socio-economic development, key fiscal and monetary policies, and public debt management orientations.



As Vietnam pursues ambitious growth targets and moves towards becoming a high-middle-income country, the provision of official and timely information will help strengthen the confidence of the international financial community.



The event will also provide an opportunity for debt management authorities to gather market feedback and assess investor interest in Vietnamese Government bonds.



As part of the upcoming roadshow, the ministry plans to hold a working session with an international credit rating agency under a project to improve Vietnam's sovereign credit rating.



The meeting will focus on updating the agency on the latest macroeconomic developments, institutional reforms, infrastructure development and public financial management. The information is expected to support an objective and up-to-date assessment of Vietnam's sovereign credit rating, with the goal of helping the country achieve investment-grade status.



The ministry stressed that the NDR is an annual investor engagement programme and does not mean that the Government will immediately offer or issue international bonds.



Any decision on the scale, maturity and timing of a potential international bond issuance will be made by the Government at an appropriate time, based on domestic development financing needs and favourable conditions in domestic and international capital markets.



Maintaining regular engagement with international markets and potential investors is essential to diversifying financial resources, optimising capital mobilisation costs and strengthening Vietnam's position in the process of international financial integration, the ministry said./.

VNA