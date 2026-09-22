Business

Finance Ministry to hold non-deal roadshow for international investors

The event is part of efforts to improve transparency and strengthen engagement with the international investment community.

Illustrative photo (Photo: The Ministry of Finance)
Illustrative photo (Photo: The Ministry of Finance)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance is preparing to organise a non-deal roadshow (NDR) in coordination with the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant ministries and agencies to provide international investors with updates on Vietnam's macroeconomic situation.

The event is part of efforts to improve transparency and strengthen engagement with the international investment community.

According to the ministry, an NDR is a regular professional activity aimed at maintaining investor relations and providing updates on Vietnam's economic and financial developments. It does not involve the immediate offering or issuance of international bonds.

During the roadshow, the ministry and relevant authorities are expected to meet with financial institutions and global investment funds to discuss Vietnam's socio-economic development, key fiscal and monetary policies, and public debt management orientations.

As Vietnam pursues ambitious growth targets and moves towards becoming a high-middle-income country, the provision of official and timely information will help strengthen the confidence of the international financial community.

The event will also provide an opportunity for debt management authorities to gather market feedback and assess investor interest in Vietnamese Government bonds.

As part of the upcoming roadshow, the ministry plans to hold a working session with an international credit rating agency under a project to improve Vietnam's sovereign credit rating.

The meeting will focus on updating the agency on the latest macroeconomic developments, institutional reforms, infrastructure development and public financial management. The information is expected to support an objective and up-to-date assessment of Vietnam's sovereign credit rating, with the goal of helping the country achieve investment-grade status.

The ministry stressed that the NDR is an annual investor engagement programme and does not mean that the Government will immediately offer or issue international bonds.

Any decision on the scale, maturity and timing of a potential international bond issuance will be made by the Government at an appropriate time, based on domestic development financing needs and favourable conditions in domestic and international capital markets.

Maintaining regular engagement with international markets and potential investors is essential to diversifying financial resources, optimising capital mobilisation costs and strengthening Vietnam's position in the process of international financial integration, the ministry said./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #MOF #NDR #international investors
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province Pham Anh Tuan speaks at a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai courts German investors in energy, agriculture push

During a working session with GEO Group, which is developing a project in Gia Lai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province Pham Anh Tuan pledged full support to ensure the venture breaks ground on schedule in October.

Phu Tho Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Quach Tat Liem presents specific investment incentives and policies to Russian businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho woos Russian investors with new investment opportunities

Phu Tho now has 32 industrial parks covering more than 7,000ha, 18 of which are operational. It is home to major international groups such as Honda, Toyota and Piaggio, as well as more than 70 supporting enterprises supplying global technology groups including Samsung, Dell and Apple.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in China and Bac Ninh province at the seminar in Beijing on August 21. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh seeks to attract Chinese investors to high-tech industries

With strengths in technology, manufacturing and new energy, Chinese companies have considerable room to expand investment in Vietnam. Meanwhile, Bac Ninh's strategic location, well-developed infrastructure and dynamic policies make it an attractive destination for Chinese investors.

See more

Phu Quoc speeds up multimodal infrastructure development ahead of APEC 2027 (Photo published by VNA)

Phu Quoc accelerates multimodal infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027

At the heart of this transformation is DT975, the corridor connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Convention Centre. With a 62-metre cross-section featuring 10 motor vehicle lanes and an integrated light rail transit (LRT) line, the route is being developed as a key component of the island’s future transport network.

The agreement, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India agree to expand air services

The new agreement between Vietnamese and Indian airlines, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. The expansion comes as airlines from both countries have used or are nearing full use of their existing traffic rights amid growing travel demand.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (right) receives Chairman and CEO of US-based R3 Lithium Linh Austin in Hanoi on September 21. (Photo published by VNA)

Deputy PM receives leader of US’s R3 Lithium

Welcoming US businesses to invest and operate in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said the Southeast Asian country seeks not merely to attract more investment capital but to establish partnerships based on co-creation.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)

Experts suggest ways to connect Vietnam, Canada tech ecosystems

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties.

Handling import-export cargo at MPC Hai Phong Port. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 825 billion USD

With growth approaching 30% year on year, Vietnam’s trade flows remain robust, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and production materials. Processing and manufacturing, particularly electronics, machinery and equipment, continued to drive export growth.

Harbinder Singh, Programme Director at India Exposition Mart Limited, grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products see ample growth potential in Indian market

In addition to coffee, he said Vietnamese packaged food, beverages and fruit are competitive, with reasonable prices providing an advantage. Building sufficiently large-scale import chains between businesses of the two countries could help expand sales and lay the foundation for long-term commercial cooperation, he added.

The Vietnam International Finance Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, with its many groundbreaking mechanisms, is attracting many international investors (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City eyes infrastructure-led growth as mega-city

Mega-city cannot be created simply by combining three localities but must connect their resources into an integrated whole that generates value greater than the sum of its parts, said Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Thuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Corporate Directors.

A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Festival links farm produce, OCOP products, traditional crafts with tourism development

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods gain wider access to EU market

In the seventh year of implementing the EVFTA, the EU has completed its tariff liberalisation schedule, bringing import duties on approximately 99% of tariff lines for Vietnamese goods to zero. The development is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses in the European market, but also requires them to improve their ability to meet increasingly strict market standards.

Long An International Port is one of the important gateways for Tay Ninh to connect its goods with the seaport system and international transport routes (Photo: VNA)

Logistics upgrade vital to 1-trillion-USD trade target: experts

As trade expands, systemic bottlenecks across transport networks, warehousing, ports, border gates, and industrial zones are becoming more apparent. Experts emphasise the need to shift from a fragmented, project-by-project approach toward strategic management structured around trade corridors and integrated supply chains.