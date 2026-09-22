Sci-Tech

Digital services bring transformation closer to people

Nearly two years after the Politburo issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, localities have been focusing on solutions that address specific needs and deliver tangible benefits.

Members of the Phuong Quy 2 hamlet community digital technology team in Ngok Bay commune guides residents in submitting administrative applications online. (Photo: VNA)
Members of the Phuong Quy 2 hamlet community digital technology team in Ngok Bay commune guides residents in submitting administrative applications online. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — From QR-code payments at traditional markets to smart kiosks for administrative procedures, digital technology is increasingly becoming part of everyday life as localities turn digital transformation policies into practical services for residents.

Nearly two years after the Politburo issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, localities have been focusing on solutions that address specific needs and deliver tangible benefits.

In Ca Mau province, the provincial Women’s Union, in coordination with relevant agencies, banks and technology businesses, has launched a “4.0 Market – Cashless Payments” model at Hoa Binh market and a “Digital Market” model at Cai Day Market in Vinh Loi commune.

More than 3,365 businesses in the province are using “.vn” domain names, while nearly 547,000 accounts have registered for cashless payment services and 114 e-commerce websites are operating.

The province has also supported 56 OCOP producers in putting 110 products on e-commerce platforms. Community digital technology teams in all hamlets, or residential areas, have helped more than 358,000 households access digital services.

In Lang Son province, 10 digital public service stations equipped with smart kiosks have been installed at administrative service centres since late July.

After more than a month of pilot operation, the stations had assisted with 5,617 applications, including 4,021 online public service applications and 1,596 applications for digitally certified copies.

The results highlight the need for direct assistance as residents shift from traditional transactions to electronic services, particularly in mountainous and border areas.

In Bac Ninh province, a “people’s assistant” application is being piloted in five locations, supporting 60 administrative procedures.

As of September 8, the application had assisted with 2,234 applications. In Bac Giang ward, document recognition and electronic form-filling functions helped reduce the time needed to complete an application up 10 minutes to two-three minutes.

An analysis of 1,510 applications in Hiep Hoa commune and Bac Giang ward found that 10 procedures accounted for 1,363 applications, or 90.3% of the total, mainly involving civil status, certification, business registration and interconnected services.

In Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, Lam Dong province, 14,624 administrative applications were received in the first six months of 2026, including 14,230 submitted online. All incoming applications and completed results were digitised, while all eligible procedures were provided as fully online public services.

The ward has also launched the “Digital Citizen Xuan Huong-Da Lat” application, allowing residents to access information, submit applications, track administrative procedures and send feedback to local authorities.

After more than two months, the application had received 148 public feedback submissions, with 40 already resolved.

The experience of these localities shows that digital transformation is increasingly being measured through practical use and tangible benefits.

By linking technology and innovation with specific administrative tasks, public services and everyday needs, localities are gradually translating Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW into concrete improvements in the way people access and use public services./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #digital services #transformation #payment #QR #market
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