Hanoi to host TECHFEST Vietnam 2026 in November

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will host TECHFEST Vietnam 2026 from November 13 – 15, featuring technology demonstrations, startup product exhibitions and investment matchmaking around Hoan Kiem Lake.



Organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology in coordination with the Hanoi People's Committee, the event is expected to attract 50,000 – 60,000 visitors.



TECHFEST 2026 will adopt an open-air format to encourage public participation and direct interaction with startups, businesses and investors. Key activities will include an opening ceremony, startup product exhibitions, technology demonstrations and the final round of the national innovative startup talent competition.



Exhibition areas will showcase products from startups in various sectors, while live demonstrations will introduce solutions using artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse and agricultural technology. Products from startups in 34 provinces and cities will also be featured.



The programme will include pitching sessions, investment matchmaking and exchanges among startups, businesses and investors. Thematic conferences and seminars will be held in hotels, cafés and creative spaces.



Beyond showcasing technologies, TECHFEST 2026 aims to connect startups with practical demands from businesses and localities. Ministries and localities will present challenges and resources, while research institutes and universities will contribute technologies, knowledge and human resources. Businesses, investment funds and support organisations will provide capital and market access to support technology testing and commercialisation.



Launched in 2015, TECHFEST Vietnam is an annual event promoting innovative startups and connecting stakeholders in the national startup ecosystem.



Under Government Decree No. 268/2025/ND-CP, the Ministry of Science and Technology has led the organisation of the event since 2025, in coordination with ministries, localities and relevant organisations./.

VNA