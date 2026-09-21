Nuclear power development key to green growth, national energy security

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Party Committee of central Khanh Hoa province jointly organised a scientific seminar on September 21 under the theme “Developing nuclear power for green growth and national energy security”.



The seminar aimed to build a common understanding and propose solutions to improve the effectiveness of information and communications on nuclear power.



According to Le Xuan Dinh, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, energy is a key foundation for development. The 14th National Party Congress identified nuclear power development as a strategic, long-term policy that will help ensure national energy security and support rapid and sustainable development.



To realise the goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045, Vietnam must ensure sufficient power for industrialisation, modernisation and digital transformation while shifting towards a green, clean and low-emission energy system.



The National Assembly decided to continue implementing the investment policy for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project under Resolution No. 174/2024/QH15 and introduced special mechanisms and policies under Resolution No. 189/2025/QH15. The adjusted Power Development Plan VIII also includes nuclear power in the country’s long-term power generation mix.



Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Phuoc Dinh commune and Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant in Vinh Hai commune are the country’s first nuclear power projects, located in Khanh Hoa province. Their implementation is strategically important for national energy security while opening up new opportunities for Khanh Hoa to develop high-tech industries, technical services, logistics and high-quality human resources.



Ho Xuan Truong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee, said the locality has focused on accelerating site clearance and preparing necessary conditions, demonstrating strong political resolve to work with the country in successfully implementing the national nuclear power programme.



A working group under the provincial People’s Committee has been set up to directly address difficulties and obstacles related to site clearance, while professional and technical personnel have been assigned to project-affected localities. Communications have also been strengthened to build public consensus and complete site clearance for project construction as soon as possible, Truong said.



An overview of the seminar (Photo: VNA)

The implementation of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is not only of strategic importance to the country but also opens up new development opportunities and momentum for Khanh Hoa. It is expected to make an important contribution to the province’s socio-economic development and create a solid foundation for Khanh Hoa to realise its goal of becoming a centrally run city at an early date, stated the official.



In his concluding remarks at the seminar, Ngo Dong Hai, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, affirmed the necessity and strategic importance of nuclear power to the country’s future development.



The seminar agreed that to ensure national energy security, maintain a stable power system and fulfil Vietnam’s international commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, nuclear power is an indispensable component of the national power mix. Scientific presentations clearly demonstrated its role in ensuring reliable generation capacity, low emissions and effective integration with renewable energy sources.



Nuclear power development should be pursued as part of the national energy strategy, closely linked to the need to ensure sufficient electricity for socio-economic development, strengthen energy self-reliance, promote green growth and achieve emissions-reduction targets.



Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW, dated August 20, 2025, on ensuring national energy security through 2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies firmly ensuring national energy security as a fundamental and important prerequisite for national development. It calls for adequate, stable and high-quality energy supplies for socio-economic development, national defence and security, improved living standards and environmental protection./.













