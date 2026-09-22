Culture - Sports

Vietnamese cultural events impress audiences in Paris

The weekend programme featured an art show, Vietnamese films, a photo exhibition and the reenactment of a traditional Vietnamese market, offering visitors different ways to explore the country’s culture, people and landscapes.

A Vietnamese dance is performed as part of the programme in France. (Photo: VNA)
A Vietnamese dance is performed as part of the programme in France. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A series of cultural activities celebrating Vietnam’s 81st National Day attracted Vietnamese and French audiences to the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Paris on September 19.

The weekend programme featured an art show, Vietnamese films, a photo exhibition and the reenactment of a traditional Vietnamese market, offering visitors different ways to explore the country’s culture, people and landscapes.

One of the highlights was a musical programme themed “Fatherland in Our Hearts”, featuring singing, dancing, and traditional instruments performed by artists from the Vietnam National Arts Theatre.

Traditional cuisine was also a major attraction while the “Countryside Market” provided a space for Vietnamese people and their French friends to meet and exchange in the heart of Paris.

Dinh Ngoc Duc, Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, said the programme aimed to expand the ways in which Vietnamese culture is introduced abroad, going beyond artistic performances to include cinema, cuisine and community activities.

The centre also sought to provide a gathering place for Vietnamese people in France to connect with one another and their homeland, while helping international friends gain a better understanding of Vietnam’s diverse culture and its image as a dynamic and increasingly integrated country, he said.

At the “Fatherland in Our Hearts” programme, artists presented works about Vietnam’s homeland, people and traditional music.

Meritorious Artist Tang Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the centre and the programme’s director, said presenting the cultural diversity of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups within a limited performance time required careful selection of representative features.

Music from the Central Highlands was among the highlights, with a bamboo ensemble introducing audiences to the distinctive sounds of the region’s ethnic communities.

The food area also drew many visitors. Tristan, a Paris resident attending for the third time with his Vietnamese wife, said Vietnamese food, people and scenery are among the things he particularly loves about the country.

For Vietnamese people who have lived in France for many years, familiar dishes such as bun rieu (crab noodle soup) brought back memories of home.

By combining arts, cinema, photography, food and community activities, the programme created a diverse Vietnamese cultural space in Paris, helping connect the Vietnamese community and promote greater understanding and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and France./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam Cultural Centre in Paris #Vietnamese culture #Vietnam's 81st National Day France Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Resolution in action

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai addresses the ceremony in Paris on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France look towards shared future

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that the two countries share a long and eventful history, along with deep exchanges in people-to-people ties, culture, intellectual life and science. Bilateral relations today have moved beyond the framework of their shared history and are firmly looking towards the future.

The meeting between the delegation from the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Station F (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cooperation in science, innovation

A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy paid a working visit to France from September 13-16, focusing on exchanging experience in science and technology, innovation, startup ecosystems and human resources development.

See more

Vietnam builds healthy, safe “digital culture,” spreads positive values

Vietnam builds healthy, safe “digital culture,” spreads positive values

While there’s plenty of positive content online, misinformation, harmful material, and inappropriate behavior have also become an issue. That’s why the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism introduced the Code of Conduct for Cultural Behaviour in the Digital Environment, aiming to guide how organisations and individuals act on online platforms, boost their sense of responsibility, and encourage positive values in the digital space.

Participants in the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 (Photo: VNA)

From La Khe looms to London runways, Vietnamese culture takes centre stage

Rather than presenting Ao Dai simply as a cultural symbol, organisers placed designers, collections, fabrics, craftsmanship and creative interpretations at the heart of the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026, putting Vietnam’s traditional dress into the language and professional standards of the international fashion industry.

Mid-Autumn Festival lantern models on display at the opening ceremony of the Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 on September 20. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 kicks off in Tuyen Quang

Held annually on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Thanh Tuyen Festival has evolved from a children's cultural celebration into a signature cultural and tourism product of Tuyen Quang.

A performance at the closing ceremony of the Thang Long-Hanoi Festival (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long-Hanoi 2026 Festival wraps up

Held from September 11-20 under the theme “Heritage Flow,” the festival featured more than 16 activities involving over 3,000 artists and performers, more than 100 artisans, and art troupes from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and India. The event attracted more than 250,000 visitors.

Excerpts from tuong (classical dramma), cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera), xam (blind buskers’ singing), and chau van (ritual singing) performed at the Traditional Arts Space in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have attracted great interest from local residents and tourists (Photo: VNA)

Traditional culture finds new life in contemporary Vietnam

Under Resolution 80-NQ/TW, dated January 7, 2026, November 24 was designated Vietnam Culture Day, to be observed annually. The occasion aims to give the public opportunities to participate in, create and enjoy cultural activities, helping spread positive values and foster pride in Vietnamese culture.

Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and other Miss World 2026 contestants at the opening performance at the "Dances of the World" grand finale in Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province, on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

"Beauty ambassadors" promote image of Vietnam to the world

The greatest value lies in the contestants themselves, who can become “beauty ambassadors” and authentic storytellers. Through their first-hand experiences and perspectives, they can naturally share Vietnam’s landscapes, culture and people with audiences around the world, said an organiser.

The programme opens with an artistic parade, with artisans and artists dressed in traditional costumes characteristic of Cheo, Tuung and Ca tru, creating an impressive festival scene. (Photo: VNA)

Traditional arts bring closer to public through “Music and Heritage” programme

The key message the organisers want to convey to the public and international friends is that heritage is not a collection of artefacts or values frozen in the past, but a living flow that continues to evolve, adapt and be enriched by each generation, Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said.

An action during the final between Lam Thuong (Lao Cai province) and Mong Duong (Quang Ninh) on December 7, 2025, as part of the 2025 Quang Ninh Open Ethnic Minority Women’s Football Tournament – VTV5 Cup. (Photo published by VNA)

Potential of ethnic minority women’s football

Women’s football movements in local communities have been quietly growing, but they’ve now built up enough momentum to inspire organisers to launch the first Vietnam Ethnic Minority Women’s Football – VTV Cup in 2026.