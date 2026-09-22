☀️ Morning digest on September 22

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Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of the Communist Party USA and American friends in New York on the morning of September 21 (local time) as part of his US trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Communist Party USA Co-Chair Joe Sims (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese leader thanked the Communist Party USA and American friends for their congratulations on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on September 21 (local time) on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) has a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders expressed their delight at the positive development of bilateral relations. Read full story

- Vietnam attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and wishes to work with the administration of President Donald J. Trump to continue advancing bilateral relations in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed.

The leader made the affirmation at a meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in New York on the morning of September 21 (local time), as part of his trip to the US to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam had a meeting in New York on September 21 with a group of US House lawmakers led by Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who affirmed their support to maintaining the positive momentum in Vietnam-US relations.

General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the attention and support from the US Congress, including Meeks, for Vietnam and Vietnam-US relations, affirming that Vietnam regards the US as one of its leading strategically important partners and wishes to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries in a stable, substantive and effective manner. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the US, in New York on September 21 morning (local time).

The meeting formed part of their working trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with American friends in New York on the afternoon of September 21 (local time).

The meeting formed part of the leader’s trip to the US to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 21 called for urgent measures to solve textbook shortages for the 2026-2027 academic year, stressing that no student should attend school without the textbooks needed for learning.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the September 21 meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a Hanoi meeting on textbook supply, the review of general education curricula and textbooks, and preparations for a thematic supervision delegation on the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, PM Hung noted that the 2026-2027 academic year marks the first year of nationwide use of a unified set of textbooks in line with the resolution. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 21 issued an official dispatch directing authorities and ministries to proactively respond to floods and promptly address their aftermath.

The document, sent to chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees and the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, Construction, Education and Training, and Health, noted that prolonged heavy rains have hit many localities, particularly in the northern and northern central regions, causing severe flooding along several rivers and inundating low-lying areas, riverbanks and urban areas. Flooding, landslides and traffic disruptions have isolated some residential areas and seriously affected people’s daily lives. Read full story

- The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from September 25 to October 5, bringing together participants from 66 countries and territories.

A total of 67 teams, including 65 international and two Vietnamese teams, with 320 contestants will compete at the event, the organising committee announced at a press conference on September 21. Read full story

- The Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026, a major cultural and tourism event introducing the land and people of Tuyen Quang to domestic and international visitors, opened at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in the northern mountainous province on September 20.

Attending the opening ceremony were Politburo member and Standing Vice President of the National Assembly Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, central and local officials, and a large number of residents and visitors. Read full story

- Vietnamese karateka Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly secured a bronze medal in the women’s 68kg Kumite at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) after a dramatic bout against host athlete Kama Tsubasa on the afternoon of September 21.



The bronze-medal bout at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium in Aichi prefecture, Japan, saw the two fighters locked in a tense contest. Ly and Tsubasa were tied 4–4 at the end of regulation time. However, under the Senshu rule – the winner is the athlete who scores the first point in the bout, Ly was declared the winner./. Read full story