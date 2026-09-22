Business

Policy, infrastructure emerge as new advantages in FDI attraction

From policy and infrastructure to industrial real estate, Vietnam’s FDI advantages are broadening towards a more integrated production ecosystem, offering investors a stronger combination of conditions for high-value, technology-intensive and long-term projects.

DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Zone is envisioned as a model of an eco-industrial park and sustainable development in Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)
DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Zone is envisioned as a model of an eco-industrial park and sustainable development in Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Resolution 10-NQ/TW of the Politburo on developing the foreign-invested economic sector sets out the goal of attracting next-generation FDI, with high technology, innovation and infrastructure as key pillars. In the first eight months of 2026, realised FDI reached 17.25 billion USD, the highest level for the same period in five years, signalling that Vietnam’s appeal to foreign investors is increasingly underpinned by new competitive advantages.

Policy, infrastructure strengthen Vietnam's appeal

According to the National Statistics Office, realised FDI in the first eight months of 2026 rose 12% year-on-year. Manufacturing and processing continued to dominate, attracting 14.24 billion USD, or 82.6% of the total.

Alongside institutional improvements, Vietnam is developing transport and logistics infrastructure to strengthen inter-regional connectivity.

In the south, Ho Chi Minh City is collecting public feedback on its master plan for 2025-2050 with a 100-year vision. The plan identifies transport as a key pillar for expanding urban space and strengthening regional links, with expressways, ring roads, railways, seaports, inland ports and logistics centres connected with industrial parks, airports and major trade hubs.

In the north, Dong Anh, Me Linh and Soc Son are being positioned as growth poles for international integration, with services, trade, logistics and high-tech industries developing around Noi Bai International Airport. Key metro lines, Ring Road 4 and plans to expand and upgrade Noi Bai are expected to strengthen links between production centres, logistics hubs and commercial centres.

For manufacturers, transport infrastructure affects not only access to factories but also the time required to move raw materials and finished products and, ultimately, logistics costs. Improving inter-regional connectivity is therefore becoming an increasingly important competitive factor for localities seeking to attract FDI.

Industrial real estate evolves with new investment flows

Improvements in policy and infrastructure are unfolding alongside an expansion of industrial real estate supply.

In the north, the cumulative industrial land stock exceeded 25,200 hectares by the second quarter of 2026, up 15.7% year-on-year. More than 1,200 hectares of new supply was added in the first six months from six industrial parks that began construction in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh and Ninh Binh.

Ready-built factory supply reached about 5.8 million sq.m, up 16.9% year-on-year, while ready-built warehouses stood at around 3.6 million sq.m. Bac Ninh, Hai Phong and Hung Yen led in supply.

In the south, no new industrial land projects were recorded in the second quarter as Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh were completing planning and investment procedures following administrative boundary adjustments. Nevertheless, the total industrial land stock rose 4.6% year-on-year, supported by projects already in operation.

Ready-built warehouse supply increased by another 56,000 sq.m in Tay Ninh, bringing the region’s total to about 6.85 million sq.m.

As land availability in some key markets becomes increasingly constrained, multi-storey factories and warehouses are emerging as a way to improve land-use efficiency.

According to Nguyen Phuoc Thuan, Director of Industrial and Office Leasing at Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, the trend reflects a shift from attracting capital on the basis of cost advantages towards projects with higher technological content, greater added value and more sophisticated operational requirements.

Multi-storey factories are particularly suited to electronics, semiconductors, medical equipment and research and development, while multi-storey warehouses can meet growing demand for logistics, e-commerce and cold storage near consumer centres or major transport hubs.

In the long term, the development of multi-storey warehouses and factories will not only address land constraints but also help improve the quality of Vietnam’s industrial supply, Thuan said.

Rather than simply expanding existing industrial parks, many of which have been operating for 20-30 years, new supply is increasingly emerging in localities positioned to benefit from new infrastructure and investment flows. This points to considerable room for further growth in Vietnam’s industrial real estate market.

However, multi-storey facilities also require higher design and operational standards, including greater floor-loading capacity, adequate clear height, vertical goods-handling systems, large column spans to optimise floor space, and well-integrated supporting infrastructure.

As FDI increasingly shifts towards electronics, semiconductors and other high-tech industries, industrial real estate is no longer competing simply on land availability or rental prices. The quality of factories, logistics connectivity, technical infrastructure and the policy environment are becoming increasingly decisive in investors’ site-selection decisions.

From policy and infrastructure to industrial real estate, Vietnam’s FDI advantages are broadening towards a more integrated production ecosystem, offering investors a stronger combination of conditions for high-value, technology-intensive and long-term projects./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Resolution 10-NQ/TW #FDI #transport infrastructure #foreign-invested economic sector
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

FDI businesses look for deeper administrative reforms

While appreciating the progress, FDI firms said the next stage of reforms should go beyond putting procedures online. They want administrative processes to be simplified on digital platforms, data systems to be better connected, information to be provided only once and regulations to be applied consistently.

See more

Phu Quoc speeds up multimodal infrastructure development ahead of APEC 2027 (Photo published by VNA)

Phu Quoc accelerates multimodal infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027

At the heart of this transformation is DT975, the corridor connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Convention Centre. With a 62-metre cross-section featuring 10 motor vehicle lanes and an integrated light rail transit (LRT) line, the route is being developed as a key component of the island’s future transport network.

The agreement, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India agree to expand air services

The new agreement between Vietnamese and Indian airlines, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. The expansion comes as airlines from both countries have used or are nearing full use of their existing traffic rights amid growing travel demand.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (right) receives Chairman and CEO of US-based R3 Lithium Linh Austin in Hanoi on September 21. (Photo published by VNA)

Deputy PM receives leader of US’s R3 Lithium

Welcoming US businesses to invest and operate in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said the Southeast Asian country seeks not merely to attract more investment capital but to establish partnerships based on co-creation.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)

Experts suggest ways to connect Vietnam, Canada tech ecosystems

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties.

Handling import-export cargo at MPC Hai Phong Port. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 825 billion USD

With growth approaching 30% year on year, Vietnam’s trade flows remain robust, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and production materials. Processing and manufacturing, particularly electronics, machinery and equipment, continued to drive export growth.

Harbinder Singh, Programme Director at India Exposition Mart Limited, grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products see ample growth potential in Indian market

In addition to coffee, he said Vietnamese packaged food, beverages and fruit are competitive, with reasonable prices providing an advantage. Building sufficiently large-scale import chains between businesses of the two countries could help expand sales and lay the foundation for long-term commercial cooperation, he added.

The Vietnam International Finance Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, with its many groundbreaking mechanisms, is attracting many international investors (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City eyes infrastructure-led growth as mega-city

Mega-city cannot be created simply by combining three localities but must connect their resources into an integrated whole that generates value greater than the sum of its parts, said Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Thuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Corporate Directors.

A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Festival links farm produce, OCOP products, traditional crafts with tourism development

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods gain wider access to EU market

In the seventh year of implementing the EVFTA, the EU has completed its tariff liberalisation schedule, bringing import duties on approximately 99% of tariff lines for Vietnamese goods to zero. The development is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses in the European market, but also requires them to improve their ability to meet increasingly strict market standards.