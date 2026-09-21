Business

Vietjet flies Vietnamese business, cultural delegation to New York during UN meetings

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (right) poses for a group photo with Vietnamese business representatives (Photo: Vietjet)
Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (right) poses for a group photo with Vietnamese business representatives (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has operated a special flight carrying 150 Vietnamese business leaders and artists to New York, as Vietnam's top leadership travels to the US for high-level diplomatic meetings and the United Nations General Assembly.

The delegation includes business representatives seeking investment and trade opportunities with US and other international partners, while Vietnamese artists are scheduled to take part in performances and cultural exchange activities in the US, Vietjet said.

The flight comes as Vietnam and the US continue to expand economic and diplomatic ties. Vietnamese companies have increasingly sought international partnerships and access to overseas markets as the country promotes deeper integration into the global economy.

Vietjet said the charter flight was part of its support for Vietnam's high-level diplomatic activities. The airline also made note of a June flight to Kazan, Russia, linked to a working trip by Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, which carried a Vietnamese business delegation and facilitated contacts with international partners.

General Secretary and President To Lam is in US for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral meetings.

The UN General Assembly's annual high-level week brings together world leaders and senior officials in New York for discussions on international cooperation and global issues.

For Vietnamese businesses accompanying the diplomatic delegation, the event provides an opportunity to meet potential partners and explore investment and trade opportunities in the US and other markets, Vietjet said.-VNA

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