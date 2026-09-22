Reference exchange rate goes up 3 VND on September 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,640 VND/USD on September 22, up 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,922 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,358 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increased.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,830 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,210 VND/USD, both rising 10 VND from the September 21 session./.



VNA