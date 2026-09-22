Business

Vietravel Airlines receives another Airbus A321 for year-end peak travel

The 228-seat aircraft is expected to enter commercial service on October 1 after completing all required technical and operational procedures.

Vietravel Airlines officially receives an Airbus A321, coded VN-A292, on September 21. (Photo: Vietravel Airlines)
Vietravel Airlines officially receives an Airbus A321, coded VN-A292, on September 21. (Photo: Vietravel Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines on September 21 officially received an Airbus A321, coded VN-A292, at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, as part of its fleet expansion plan for 2026.

The 228-seat aircraft is expected to enter commercial service on October 1 after completing all required technical and operational procedures. The addition will help the airline increase capacity, improve operational stability and expand its domestic and international network during the year-end peak season and the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday.

From October 1, the airline plans to launch two new domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Hai Phong city in the North and Thanh Hoa province in the central region. Internationally, it is finalising plans to operate a scheduled Hanoi-Shenzhen (China) service, following the launch of its Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen route in August.

The new aircraft will enable Vietravel Airlines to increase seat supply, optimise flight schedules and offer passengers more travel options during the peak period.

The airline has also opened ticket sales for the 2027 Lunar New Year, with fares starting from 68,000 VND (2.6 USD) per one-way ticket, excluding taxes and fees./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Vietravel Airlines #Airbus A321
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Private economic development

Related News

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines resumes Hanoi – Da Lat route

Resuming the route is part of the carrier's year-end operating plan. It's a concrete step toward optimising the airline's domestic network, and a sign of its commitment to helping Lam Dong province revitalise tourism following the airport upgrades, its representative said.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen direct air route. Photo: baodautu.vn

Vietravel Airlines launches direct Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen route

Vietravel Airlines' new route connects Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), meeting growing demand for travel between the two markets for investment, trade, tourism and visiting relatives.

Vietravel Airlines takes delivery of a new Airbus A321 on June 24. (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines adds Airbus A321 to fleet

Vietravel Airlines currently operates routes linking major economic and tourism hubs across Vietnam while gradually expanding its international footprint. In addition to scheduled services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok, it launched charter flights between Hanoi and Lanzhou in China’s Gansu province on June 20.

See more

DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Zone is envisioned as a model of an eco-industrial park and sustainable development in Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)

Policy, infrastructure emerge as new advantages in FDI attraction

From policy and infrastructure to industrial real estate, Vietnam’s FDI advantages are broadening towards a more integrated production ecosystem, offering investors a stronger combination of conditions for high-value, technology-intensive and long-term projects.

Phu Quoc speeds up multimodal infrastructure development ahead of APEC 2027 (Photo published by VNA)

Phu Quoc accelerates multimodal infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027

At the heart of this transformation is DT975, the corridor connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Convention Centre. With a 62-metre cross-section featuring 10 motor vehicle lanes and an integrated light rail transit (LRT) line, the route is being developed as a key component of the island’s future transport network.

The agreement, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India agree to expand air services

The new agreement between Vietnamese and Indian airlines, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. The expansion comes as airlines from both countries have used or are nearing full use of their existing traffic rights amid growing travel demand.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (right) receives Chairman and CEO of US-based R3 Lithium Linh Austin in Hanoi on September 21. (Photo published by VNA)

Deputy PM receives leader of US’s R3 Lithium

Welcoming US businesses to invest and operate in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said the Southeast Asian country seeks not merely to attract more investment capital but to establish partnerships based on co-creation.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)

Experts suggest ways to connect Vietnam, Canada tech ecosystems

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties.

Handling import-export cargo at MPC Hai Phong Port. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 825 billion USD

With growth approaching 30% year on year, Vietnam’s trade flows remain robust, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and production materials. Processing and manufacturing, particularly electronics, machinery and equipment, continued to drive export growth.

Harbinder Singh, Programme Director at India Exposition Mart Limited, grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products see ample growth potential in Indian market

In addition to coffee, he said Vietnamese packaged food, beverages and fruit are competitive, with reasonable prices providing an advantage. Building sufficiently large-scale import chains between businesses of the two countries could help expand sales and lay the foundation for long-term commercial cooperation, he added.

The Vietnam International Finance Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, with its many groundbreaking mechanisms, is attracting many international investors (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City eyes infrastructure-led growth as mega-city

Mega-city cannot be created simply by combining three localities but must connect their resources into an integrated whole that generates value greater than the sum of its parts, said Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Thuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Corporate Directors.

A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Festival links farm produce, OCOP products, traditional crafts with tourism development

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods gain wider access to EU market

In the seventh year of implementing the EVFTA, the EU has completed its tariff liberalisation schedule, bringing import duties on approximately 99% of tariff lines for Vietnamese goods to zero. The development is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses in the European market, but also requires them to improve their ability to meet increasingly strict market standards.