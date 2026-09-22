Vietravel Airlines receives another Airbus A321 for year-end peak travel

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines on September 21 officially received an Airbus A321, coded VN-A292, at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, as part of its fleet expansion plan for 2026.



The 228-seat aircraft is expected to enter commercial service on October 1 after completing all required technical and operational procedures. The addition will help the airline increase capacity, improve operational stability and expand its domestic and international network during the year-end peak season and the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday.



From October 1, the airline plans to launch two new domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Hai Phong city in the North and Thanh Hoa province in the central region. Internationally, it is finalising plans to operate a scheduled Hanoi-Shenzhen (China) service, following the launch of its Ho Chi Minh City-Shenzhen route in August.



The new aircraft will enable Vietravel Airlines to increase seat supply, optimise flight schedules and offer passengers more travel options during the peak period.



The airline has also opened ticket sales for the 2027 Lunar New Year, with fares starting from 68,000 VND (2.6 USD) per one-way ticket, excluding taxes and fees./.

VNA