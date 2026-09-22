Vietnam-China art programme celebrates 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnam-China art programme celebrating the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival took place at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on September 21, with the attendance of Vietnamese and Chinese officials.



The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Yunnan provincial Committee.



Speaking at the event, Wang Qun, Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, said that during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's state visit to China in April 2026, he and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing and provided strategic guidance for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, elevating bilateral cooperation across fields.



The two sides also declared 2026-2027 the Year of China-Vietnam Tourism Cooperation, with tourism serving as a bridge for people-to-people exchanges.



He noted that mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples have continued to grow, while exchanges and cooperation between Yunnan and Vietnamese localities have been strengthened at all levels and through various channels.



The programme featured a range of performances by artists, singers and children from the two countries, including numerous dances, children's choirs and musical performances.



Through music and dance, the programme created a vibrant Mid-Autumn atmosphere while highlighting shared cultural values and traditional similarities between Vietnam and China. The full moon served as a symbol of reunion, connection and sharing.



The participation of artists and children from both countries also created a warm and youthful atmosphere, helping strengthen cultural exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship, particularly among younger generations.



Beyond the art programme, a series of cultural activities were held at Ho Guom Opera House, including the Mid-Autumn fair, featuring cultural products, heritage, landscapes and local specialties from Vietnam and China.



A Vietnam-Yunnan tourism photography exhibition also showcased natural landscapes, World Heritage sites, customs and traditions from the two sides. Interactive activities, including conical-hat painting, handicraft-making and photo spots, offered visitors opportunities to experience the cultures of both countries./.

VNA