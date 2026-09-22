Chinese renewable energy developers seek investment cooperation in Bac Ninh

Bac Ninh (VNA) – A delegation of Chinese investors, including Hoa Nam Energy, Trinapower Vietnam, Huawei Vietnam, and Cayi Technology Vietnam, has visited the northern city of Bac Ninh to seek investment opportunities in renewable energy.



Receiving the delegation on September 21, Secretary of the Bac Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Hong Thai said that as a major industrial hub of the North, Bac Ninh sees solar power as important not only to achieving the Net Zero target but also to ensuring a stable power supply for economic development.



The city is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy, with a particular focus on rooftop solar power systems, he said, adding that Bac Ninh stands ready to discuss cooperation opportunities with businesses in renewable energy.



Thai asked the companies to focus their research on several areas, particularly rooftop solar models suited to the practical conditions of local industrial parks and businesses, ensuring investment efficiency, system safety, fire prevention and firefighting requirements, and full compliance with regulations.



He also called for comprehensive clean-energy solutions covering solar power, energy storage and energy management and efficient use, with priority given to solutions that can be put into practice and deliver direct benefits to businesses and industrial parks.



Alongside solar power, Bac Ninh hopes investors will explore and expand into other promising areas, he said, affirming that the city will provide maximum support.



At the meeting, representatives of the Chinese businesses congratulated Bac Ninh on becoming Vietnam’s ninth centrally governed city.



Liu Yin, General Director of Huawei Vietnam, said that over nearly 30 years of operations in Vietnam, the company has paid close attention to Vietnam's economy and Bac Ninh in particular.



With a global workforce of about 200,000, more than half of whom are engaged in research and development, Huawei possesses a range of core technologies and is pursuing two main directions, digital management and green energy. It combines digital computing with other sectors to provide both hardware and software solutions for the energy industry, he said.



In information and communications technology (ICT), Huawei’s key products include BTS stations, 5G networks, core network equipment, servers and network infrastructure. The company has also expanded global cooperation into advanced fields such as smart infrastructure, smart grids, hospital management, port clusters, international trade and cloud computing, helping modernise existing infrastructure.



In the automotive sector, Huawei is developing technologies and solutions for intelligent driving, autonomous vehicles and satellite connectivity, Liu said.



As AI and digital technologies advance rapidly, demand for energy is becoming increasingly pressing as Bac Ninh moves towards high-tech industrial development.



Against this backdrop, Huawei and the other companies expressed their desire to deepen cooperation and help transform Bac Ninh into a green and modern city with green industrial parks in the future.



The companies also introduced their capabilities, strategic partnerships, and visions and goals for sustainable development. Discussions focused on the study and implementation of solar power projects, particularly rooftop solar systems.



The two sides also looked into opportunities to connect investors directly with industrial parks and businesses across the city, aiming to accelerate surveys and investment and contribute to the development of Bac Ninh’s renewable energy sector./.

VNA