Business

Vietnam-Canada trade moves toward value-chain integration: official

The state visit to Canada by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral economic cooperation.

Cofidec has met stringent international standards, helping raise the value of Vietnam’s agricultural and aquatic products in global markets. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Cofidec has met stringent international standards, helping raise the value of Vietnam’s agricultural and aquatic products in global markets. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – The state visit to Canada by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral economic cooperation, as trade ties are shifting toward stronger production linkages, expanded supply chains and greater use of the complementary strengths of the two economies.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Ottawa, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Canada Tran Thu Quynh said bilateral trade over the past two years has moved beyond conventional growth to become increasingly strategic for both sides.

Vietnam Customs reported bilateral trade at 8.6 billion USD in 2025, up 18.8%, with exports reaching 7.5 billion USD for the first time and imports from Canada exceeding 1 billion USD. The growth continued in 2026, with Vietnam’s exports to Canada rising 25% in the first four months.

Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest merchandise trading partner in ASEAN and its sixth-largest import source worldwide. This performance came despite slower Canadian economic growth, the depreciation of the Canadian dollar against the US dollar and Vietnam’s loss of eligibility for Canada’s General Preferential Tariff programme from early 2025.

More importantly, the structure of trade is changing, with the two countries moving from exchanges of finished goods toward raw materials, supplies and intermediate products for production. Machinery and mechanical equipment, together with electronics and electrical equipment, account for about 53% of Vietnam’s exports to Canada. Machinery and mechanical equipment exceeded 3.5 billion USD, up 78.4%, while electronics and electrical equipment approached 3.7 billion USD. Vietnam has also increased imports of production inputs from Canada such as machinery, steel, fertilisers, pulp and minerals.

According to Quynh, this trend shows that businesses from both countries are gradually participating in the same production cycle, creating a foundation for deeper economic complementarity. As Canada diversifies markets and supply chains to reduce dependence on the US, Vietnam has greater opportunities to become a long-term supply and production partner.

However, significant potential remains untapped. Only 18.4% of eligible goods actually claimed preferential tariffs under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2025. Excluding tariff lines already subject to zero tariffs, the rate stood at 49.8%. The Vietnamese Trade Office estimates that unused tariff preferences represent about 237-580 million USD in potential annual benefits.

Investment also has substantial room for expansion. Canada is currently Vietnam’s 14th-largest foreign investor, with more than 4.9 billion USD, but most investment is concentrated in real estate, while manufacturing accounts for a relatively small share.

Improving the utilisation of CPTPP benefits, promoting industrial investment and expanding trade in services should become key priorities for cooperation in the coming period, said the official.

Vietnamese products also have opportunities to expand their market presence, supported by CPTPP preferences, established business relationships, international standards compliance and a Vietnamese community of nearly 300,000 in Canada.

The trade counsellor noted that businesses should gradually shift from contract manufacturing to building stable positions in retail systems and participating in private-label programmes operated by Canadian supermarket chains.

Beyond goods trade, Vietnam and Canada could also expand cooperation in energy; critical minerals and battery technologies; financial services; technical consulting and infrastructure project management; as well as the digital economy and professional services, Quynh stated.

Canada has strengths in natural resources, technology, finance and governance, while Vietnam has capabilities in processing, manufacturing, assembly and service provision. Linking these complementary strengths could create shared value chains, particularly in clean energy, mineral processing, software development and infrastructure.

The next phase of bilateral economic cooperation should focus not only on increasing trade turnover but also on expanding investment, technology transfer and production linkages, she added./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Canada trade #state visit to Canada #CPTPP Canada Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

As screenshot of the press release published on the website of the Office of the Governor General of Canada.

Canada attaches importance to relations with Vietnam: statement

“Vietnam is an important partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a valued partner within APEC and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF)," according to a statement issued by the Office of the Governor General of Canada.

Assoc. Prof. Vu Viet Hung (left) visits a 3D-printed space made by robots. (Photo: VNA published)

Science, technology open new avenues for Vietnam-Canada ties

If the political momentum generated by high-level exchanges can be translated into durable cooperation mechanisms, science, technology and innovation could move beyond academic exchanges and individual projects to become a substantive pillar of Vietnam-Canada relations, generating concrete products, businesses and economic value for both countries.

See more

Illustrative image. (Source: congthuong.vn)

Mexican businesses increase sourcing from Vietnam

The Mexican businesses have given positive feedback after attending VIS 2026, saying they are planning trial orders with Vietnamese suppliers, particularly for household goods, furniture, food and agricultural products, stationery and packaging.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade signs a memorandum of understanding with the Ho Chi Minh City Logistics and Ports Association. (Photo: VNA)

Businesses advised to further meet standards to optimise FTAs

A Ho Chi Minh City official said FTA utilisation should go beyond tariff preferences as export markets impose stricter requirements on quality, technical standards, environmental protection and sustainability. It must go hand in hand with improving product quality and meeting technical standards, green requirements and sustainable development criteria.

DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Zone is envisioned as a model of an eco-industrial park and sustainable development in Vietnam. (Photo published by VNA)

Policy, infrastructure emerge as new advantages in FDI attraction

From policy and infrastructure to industrial real estate, Vietnam’s FDI advantages are broadening towards a more integrated production ecosystem, offering investors a stronger combination of conditions for high-value, technology-intensive and long-term projects.

Phu Quoc speeds up multimodal infrastructure development ahead of APEC 2027 (Photo published by VNA)

Phu Quoc accelerates multimodal infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027

At the heart of this transformation is DT975, the corridor connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with the APEC Convention Centre. With a 62-metre cross-section featuring 10 motor vehicle lanes and an integrated light rail transit (LRT) line, the route is being developed as a key component of the island’s future transport network.

The agreement, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India agree to expand air services

The new agreement between Vietnamese and Indian airlines, which takes immediate effect, doubles the weekly passenger capacity limit to 16,800 seats from the current 8,000. The expansion comes as airlines from both countries have used or are nearing full use of their existing traffic rights amid growing travel demand.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (right) receives Chairman and CEO of US-based R3 Lithium Linh Austin in Hanoi on September 21. (Photo published by VNA)

Deputy PM receives leader of US’s R3 Lithium

Welcoming US businesses to invest and operate in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said the Southeast Asian country seeks not merely to attract more investment capital but to establish partnerships based on co-creation.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)

Experts suggest ways to connect Vietnam, Canada tech ecosystems

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties.

Handling import-export cargo at MPC Hai Phong Port. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 825 billion USD

With growth approaching 30% year on year, Vietnam’s trade flows remain robust, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and production materials. Processing and manufacturing, particularly electronics, machinery and equipment, continued to drive export growth.