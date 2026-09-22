Business

Vietnam expands cooperation with India's Tamil Nadu

From September 20-22, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh and an Embassy delegation held meetings with Tamil Nadu authorities, trade promotion agencies and businesses to promote investment, trade, industrial and technology cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh speaks at a meeting with businesses in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh speaks at a meeting with businesses in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam is seeking to attract more investment from businesses in India's Tamil Nadu in electronics, semiconductors, IT, artificial intelligence (AI), engineering-manufacturing, clean energy, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

From September 20-22, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh and an Embassy delegation held meetings with Tamil Nadu authorities, trade promotion agencies and businesses to promote investment, trade, industrial and technology cooperation.

During a meeting with Dr. S. Vijayakumar, Additional Chief Secretary at the Industries Investment Promotion & Commerce Department of the Tamil Nadu government, the two sides discussed expanding investment, production and business connectivity.

Vietnam encouraged more Tamil Nadu firms to invest in Vietnam while calling on Vietnamese businesses to explore opportunities in the southern Indian state.

Tamil Nadu has strengths in automobiles and electric vehicles, electronics, IT, engineering-manufacturing, renewable energy and high-tech industries. VinFast's project in Thoothukudi is a notable example of investment ties, creating opportunities for broader cooperation in EVs, components, batteries, charging infrastructure, logistics, human resources, R&D, and supply chains.

At meetings with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Vietnamese delegation discussed cooperation with businesses in logistics and supply chains, technology, engineering, aviation, chemicals and metals, hospitality, AI, healthcare, automobiles, maritime transport and logistics, green energy, higher education, startups and business incubation.

vnanet_potal-viet-nam-mo-rong-khong-gian-hop-tac-voi-bang-tamil-nadu-cua-an-do-9041018.jpg
Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh meets with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the southern regional office of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposed moving from general business introductions to concrete projects and stronger B2B connections, with CII and FICCI serving as bridges between businesses in Tamil Nadu and Vietnamese partners.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in India Bui Trung Thuong highlighted untapped potential in agriculture, fisheries, food processing, ports, logistics and industrial infrastructure.

He called for stronger direct maritime links between southern India and Vietnam, saying connections between Chennai and Thoothukudi and major Vietnamese ports could shorten transport times, reduce costs and boost bilateral trade.

Thuong proposed strengthening connections between manufacturing businesses in Tamil Nadu and industrial parks, export processing zones and manufacturing hubs in Vietnam. Businesses in Tamil Nadu operating in electronics, auto parts, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, food technology, textiles and supporting industries could explore Vietnam not only as an export market, but also as a manufacturing base, a sourcing destination and a location for research and development, he said.

Vietnam could serve as a complementary link in their internationalisation strategies, he added. /.

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