2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates childhood, traditional culture

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival opened on September 23 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi, offering children a range of activities celebrating childhood and traditional Vietnamese culture.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Hang Nga, Director of the centre, said the Mid-Autumn Festival has long been a cherished cultural tradition in Vietnamese spiritual life. The full moon, star-shaped lanterns, festival drums and moon-viewing trays have become treasured childhood memories passed down through generations.

Since the 1990s, Mid-Autumn celebrations at Van Ho have become a memorable part of childhood in the capital, characterised by warmth, simplicity and traditional cultural values. Even when material conditions were limited, children's joy was kindled by candlelit handmade lanterns, drumbeats, laughter and moments spent with family and friends.

Building on this tradition, the centre has maintained and developed its annual Mid-Autumn Festival for Hanoi's children, creating a familiar cultural space that has continued through the years.

At the 2026 festival, children can enjoy a wide range of activities in a colourful setting featuring traditional Mid-Autumn decorations, including star-shaped and revolving lanterns, lion heads, bamboo dragonflies, to he figurines and paper masks.

Special artistic performances liven up the opening night, adding colour and excitement to the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)

A moon-viewing feast featuring familiar autumn produce celebrates wishes for abundance, family reunion and happiness. Children can also take part in hands-on activities, folk games, physical activities and intellectual games, while interacting with others, developing creativity and strengthening family and community bonds.

The “Mid-Autumn Festival for Children” programme, along with artistic performances, exchanges with artists, street parades and lantern processions, will create a lively festive atmosphere where children can participate, showcase their talents and create lasting memories.

According to Nga, a meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival is shaped not only by the moonlight, drums and gifts, but also by love, care and cherished memories nurtured within families. The 2026 festival therefore aims to provide children with a safe and healthy space for recreation, while encouraging parents, teachers and the community to accompany them and help foster their character, love for their homeland and awareness of preserving national cultural identity.

Taking place on September 23-24, the festival features a variety of activities. Highlights include the “Under the Green Moonlight” children's art exhibition, showcasing entries from the 2026 Hanoi Open Children's Art and Fashion Design Contest organised by the Hanoi Children's Palace, and the “Green Dreams” exhibition by Teen Art Fine Arts Centre, featuring colourful children's paintings depicting a world filled with love where children can learn and play.

Children can also learn to make traditional Mid-Autumn toys and experience traditional crafts such as pottery, bamboo and rattan weaving, hand embroidery, to he making and artistic coconut-leaf folding. Other activities include making mooncakes and age-appropriate handicrafts and artworks, playing folk games, watching artistic performances, meeting artists, joining street parades, enjoying lion and dragon dances, and taking part in lantern processions, all in a joyful atmosphere imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity./.

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