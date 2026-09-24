Culture - Sports

ASIAD 2026: Vietnam wins first silver medal

The medal is Vietnam's first silver at the Games, bringing the country's tally to one gold, one silver and eight bronze medals.

Final result of Vietnamese wushu fighter Dinh Van Tam and China's Ou Jiaming (Photo: Asian Games Organizing Committee)
Final result of Vietnamese wushu fighter Dinh Van Tam and China's Ou Jiaming (Photo: Asian Games Organizing Committee)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese wushu fighter Dinh Van Tam won a silver medal in the men's 56kg sanda event at the 2026 Asian Games after losing to China's Ou Jiaming in the final on September 24.

The medal is Vietnam's first silver at the Games, bringing the country's tally to one gold, one silver and eight bronze medals.

Ou Jiaming, a world champion from China, is no stranger to Dinh Van Tam. At the 2026 World Sanda Cup in China in May, the Vietnamese fighter defeated Ou 2-1 to claim the men's 52kg title.

Their rematch at the Asian Games was therefore highly anticipated. However, in the final on the morning of September 24, Tam could not repeat his previous victory, losing 0-2 to settle for silver.

Tam had beaten Indonesia's Fereddy Sinaga 2-0 in the semifinals a day earlier.

His silver came after Vietnam's wushu team secured four bronze medals on September 23. Duong Thuy Vi finished third in the women's jianshu and qiangshu event, while Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, Hua Van Doan and Nguyen Khac Kien won bronze medals in the women's 60kg, men's 60kg and men's 65kg sanda events, respectively.

Wushu has thus contributed five medals to Vietnam's tally at ASIAD 2026, with Dinh Van Tam becoming the first Vietnamese athlete to win a silver medal at this year's Games./.

VNA
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