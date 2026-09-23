Vietnam Culture Day expected to become national cultural brand

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has called for turning each activity into a specific cultural product capable of generating broad public engagement, with each locality showcasing its own cultural identity, thereby gradually building Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) into a national cultural brand.



According to a Government document conveying her directions on the matter, the organisation of activities should shift from anniversary ceremonies and conferences held in halls to public spaces featuring substantive series of community-based experiential activities. People, communities, artists, intellectuals, businesses and young people should be placed at the centre as both participants and creators, as well as direct beneficiaries of cultural achievements.



Anniversary activities must reflect Vietnamese cultural identity while embodying the spirit of renewal, creativity, integration and the aspiration for national development. The application of science, technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence should be strengthened, while cultural development closely linked with the development of cultural industries, heritage tourism and the digital economy.



The level of people's enjoyment of culture and the extent of social outreach should serve as key measures of implementation effectiveness, Tra noted.



State budget resources should be combined harmoniously with the maximisation of lawful social resources in accordance with regulations, with strict attention paid to thrift, safety and efficiency in organising activities.



Cultural heritage and unique cultural values of the nation should be deeply embedded in social life and transformed into Vietnamese cultural products with broad appeal and value, which can be promoted in both domestic and international markets.



The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to urgently develop a master plan for organising the event this year, together with a visual identity package for Vietnam Culture Day, including a logo, slogan, publications and communications messages, for consistent use nationwide and across digital platforms.



It was also asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative missions abroad to consider the organisation of celebrations in selected locations, linking them with cultural diplomacy, external relations information and the promotion of images of Vietnam and its people.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to direct Vietnamese representative missions and cultural centres abroad to step up cultural diplomacy activities targeting the international community and overseas Vietnamese communities every November.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Training is to direct the organisation of extracurricular programmes, museum visits and history lessons through heritage, while bringing folk games and cultural heritage practices into schools in response to the date.



Each province and city should select at least one outstanding and distinctive local cultural activity, product or space to introduce and popularise during the occassion in conjunction with local tourism promotion and demand-stimulation activities./.

VNA