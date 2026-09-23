Culture - Sports

Vietnam Culture Day expected to become national cultural brand

People, communities, artists, intellectuals, businesses and young people should be placed at the centre as both participants and creators, as well as direct beneficiaries of cultural achievements during activities marking Vietnam Culture Day, according to Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Thai ethnic women perform at a cultural activity at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: VNA)
Thai ethnic women perform at a cultural activity at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has called for turning each activity into a specific cultural product capable of generating broad public engagement, with each locality showcasing its own cultural identity, thereby gradually building Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) into a national cultural brand.

According to a Government document conveying her directions on the matter, the organisation of activities should shift from anniversary ceremonies and conferences held in halls to public spaces featuring substantive series of community-based experiential activities. People, communities, artists, intellectuals, businesses and young people should be placed at the centre as both participants and creators, as well as direct beneficiaries of cultural achievements.

Anniversary activities must reflect Vietnamese cultural identity while embodying the spirit of renewal, creativity, integration and the aspiration for national development. The application of science, technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence should be strengthened, while cultural development closely linked with the development of cultural industries, heritage tourism and the digital economy.

The level of people's enjoyment of culture and the extent of social outreach should serve as key measures of implementation effectiveness, Tra noted.

State budget resources should be combined harmoniously with the maximisation of lawful social resources in accordance with regulations, with strict attention paid to thrift, safety and efficiency in organising activities.

Cultural heritage and unique cultural values of the nation should be deeply embedded in social life and transformed into Vietnamese cultural products with broad appeal and value, which can be promoted in both domestic and international markets.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to urgently develop a master plan for organising the event this year, together with a visual identity package for Vietnam Culture Day, including a logo, slogan, publications and communications messages, for consistent use nationwide and across digital platforms.

It was also asked to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative missions abroad to consider the organisation of celebrations in selected locations, linking them with cultural diplomacy, external relations information and the promotion of images of Vietnam and its people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to direct Vietnamese representative missions and cultural centres abroad to step up cultural diplomacy activities targeting the international community and overseas Vietnamese communities every November.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Training is to direct the organisation of extracurricular programmes, museum visits and history lessons through heritage, while bringing folk games and cultural heritage practices into schools in response to the date.

Each province and city should select at least one outstanding and distinctive local cultural activity, product or space to introduce and popularise during the occassion in conjunction with local tourism promotion and demand-stimulation activities./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam Culture Day #national cultural brand #cultural diplomacy #cultural industries Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Happy Vietnam

Resolution in action

Related News

Participants in the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026 (Photo: VNA)

From La Khe looms to London runways, Vietnamese culture takes centre stage

Rather than presenting Ao Dai simply as a cultural symbol, organisers placed designers, collections, fabrics, craftsmanship and creative interpretations at the heart of the Ao Dai Fashion Week London 2026, putting Vietnam’s traditional dress into the language and professional standards of the international fashion industry.

Excerpts from tuong (classical dramma), cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera), xam (blind buskers’ singing), and chau van (ritual singing) performed at the Traditional Arts Space in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have attracted great interest from local residents and tourists (Photo: VNA)

Traditional culture finds new life in contemporary Vietnam

Under Resolution 80-NQ/TW, dated January 7, 2026, November 24 was designated Vietnam Culture Day, to be observed annually. The occasion aims to give the public opportunities to participate in, create and enjoy cultural activities, helping spread positive values and foster pride in Vietnamese culture.

See more

A visual identity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UNESCO cooperation is unveiled at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage, authenticity

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee and the Ninh Binh provincial People’s Committee, the dialogue serves as an important policy forum to discuss approaches to safeguarding heritage authenticity amid urbanisation, climate change and tourism development.

The Vietnamese athletes perform in the women's team kata event in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo published by VNA)

ASIAD 2026: Karate claims first gold for Vietnam

Demonstrating precise execution, flawless synchronisation, and exceptional artistic impression in their team form performance, the Vietnamese athletes outshone their opponents to claim the top spot on the podium.

A Vietnamese dance is performed as part of the programme in France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural events impress audiences in Paris

The weekend programme featured an art show, Vietnamese films, a photo exhibition and the reenactment of a traditional Vietnamese market, offering visitors different ways to explore the country’s culture, people and landscapes.

Vietnam builds healthy, safe “digital culture,” spreads positive values

Vietnam builds healthy, safe “digital culture,” spreads positive values

While there’s plenty of positive content online, misinformation, harmful material, and inappropriate behavior have also become an issue. That’s why the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism introduced the Code of Conduct for Cultural Behaviour in the Digital Environment, aiming to guide how organisations and individuals act on online platforms, boost their sense of responsibility, and encourage positive values in the digital space.

Mid-Autumn Festival lantern models on display at the opening ceremony of the Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 on September 20. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Tuyen Festival 2026 kicks off in Tuyen Quang

Held annually on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Thanh Tuyen Festival has evolved from a children's cultural celebration into a signature cultural and tourism product of Tuyen Quang.

A performance at the closing ceremony of the Thang Long-Hanoi Festival (Photo: VNA)

Thang Long-Hanoi 2026 Festival wraps up

Held from September 11-20 under the theme “Heritage Flow,” the festival featured more than 16 activities involving over 3,000 artists and performers, more than 100 artisans, and art troupes from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and India. The event attracted more than 250,000 visitors.