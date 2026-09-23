Culture - Sports

Vietnamese colours shine at HKU Cultural Carnival in Hong Kong

Vietnamese students are running a booth for the second consecutive year, and it has become one of the carnival's bigger draws, pulling in foreign visitors with Vietnamese food and activities that showcase the country's culture.

Hong Kong (VNA) – The annual University of Hong Kong (HKU) Cultural Carnival opened in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China on September 22.

The two-day event is co-hosted by the university’s Centre of Development and Resources for Students (CEDARS) and its foreign students.

This year’s carnival draws participants from 22 countries and features 19 cultural booths. Attendees include Prof. Bennett Yim, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange, along with representatives from several consulates general in Hong Kong.

The event opened with a costume parade representing multiple countries, followed by a festival area with food, traditional games and interactive activities at each booth.

Vietnamese students are running a booth for the second consecutive year, and it has become one of the carnival's bigger draws, pulling in foreign visitors with Vietnamese food and activities that showcase the country's culture.

The highlight was a fashion show featuring Vietnamese students in the traditional "ao dai", attracting an enthusiastic response from visitors at the university and projecting an image of the country as elegant, approachable and open to the world./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #fashion show #University of Hong Kong #HKU Cultural Carnival #ao dai #Vietnamese culture #Hong Kong Hong Kong Vietnam
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