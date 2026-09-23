Vietnamese Foreign Minister meets UN Under-Secretary-General, UNAOC High Representative

​New York (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung had a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos in New York, the US, on September 22 (US time), within the framework of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Moratinos spoke highly of Vietnam’s responsible contributions as a member of the Group of Friends of the UNAOC.

He said the UNAOC is continuously working to implement practical programmes based on the four key pillars of youth, education, media and migration.

He also shared a new initiative entitled “Call for Peace, End of Wars and Respect for International Law”, which aims to promote substantive and sincere dialogue. He expressed his hope that Vietnam would consider hosting a UNAOC conference next year.

Trung affirmed that, as a country with a history and tradition closely associated with the aspiration for peace, Vietnam values the efforts of the UN in general and the UNAOC in particular to promote dialogue and mutual respect, strengthen solidarity, and peacefully resolve differences.

He emphasised that Vietnam is entering a new era of development while consistently pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening. As a responsible and active member of the international community, Vietnam welcomes peace initiatives and will task relevant agencies with studying the UNAOC proposal, he said./.​