Politics

Top leader receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy in New York

Vietnam considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wishes to work with the US to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries develops in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing positively to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22. Photo: VNA
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22. Photo: VNA

New York (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 morning (local time), as part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The top leader of Vietnam expressed his pleasure at meeting Hung Cao again and congratulated him on being nominated by US President Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of the Navy. He spoke highly of Hung Cao’s contributions to Vietnam-US relations, as well as his strong ties and affection for his Vietnamese homeland.

He outlined Vietnam’s major development priorities and goals for the coming period, highlighting science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers and foundations of national development.

“Vietnam seeks to mobilise and make effective use of domestic and international resources, while tapping knowledge, technology, management expertise and high-quality human resources to support development,” he stated.

In this context, he noted Vietnam considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wishes to work with the US to ensure that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries develops in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner, contributing positively to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam emphasised that economic and trade ties are a pillar and important driving force of bilateral relations. He expressed his hope that the two sides would promote balanced, stable and sustainable trade, swiftly resolve outstanding issues in negotiations and move toward signing a reciprocal trade agreement to create favourable conditions for the two countries’ businesses.

He also called on the US to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in science and technology, innovation, high technology, semiconductors, energy and supply chains, while continuing to effectively implement defence and security cooperation agreements within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with war legacy remediation remaining a priority.

The top leader described Vietnam’s handover to the US of artifacts from the former US Marine Corps Camp Reasoner in Da Nang as a meaningful gesture carried out in a spirit of goodwill and humanitarianism, contributing to honouring the values of peace, healing and reconciliation between the two countries.

Referring to his meetings with nearly 2,000 Vietnamese expatriates and international friends during his trip, he expressed his pleasure that Vietnamese communities in the US and around the world are becoming increasingly successful and respected, with a growing social standing and significant contributions to their host countries.

He affirmed that the Party and State regard overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation, an important national resource and a bridge of friendship between Vietnam and other countries. He expressed his hope that Hung Cao would continue making positive contributions to Vietnam-US relations and strengthening the ties between the Vietnamese community in the US and their homeland.

For his part, Hung Cao said he was honoured by the trust President Trump had placed in him through a number of important responsibilities, including promoting Vietnam-US defence relations in line with the interests and aspirations of both sides and contributing to peace, stability and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

He affirmed that the US attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam and supports a strong, independent, self-strengthening and prosperous Vietnam playing an increasingly important role in the region.

He said the potential for cooperation between the two countries in such areas as economy, trade, science and technology, and defence and security is substantial. In his current capacity, he pledged to continue supporting and promoting more substantive and effective Vietnam-US relations at the bilateral, regional and global levels.

Echoing the top leader’s assessments, Hung Cao said defence cooperation, including maritime security cooperation, plays an important role in promoting peace and prosperity for both countries, as well as security, cooperation and development in the region.

He expressed his desire to further expand cooperation in maritime security, capacity building, humanitarian assistance, disaster response and addressing common regional challenges.

Thanking Vietnam for its active cooperation in efforts to search for US servicemen missing in action from the war and for facilitating the handover of artifacts from the former Camp Reasoner, he reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Vietnam in addressing the war consequences.

Hung Cao said he was pleased with Vietnam’s rapid development in recent years and expressed high expectations for further breakthroughs in the years ahead.

He said he highly appreciated what he described as the historic decisions and actions taken by Party General Secretary and President To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders. He affirmed that he would continue supporting and contributing to efforts to strengthen the bonds of the Vietnamese community in the US and its contributions to peace, resilience and development in Vietnam, as well as to Vietnam-US relations.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Hung Cao agreed that building on the important achievements already made, the two sides should continue to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, enhance mutual understanding, strengthen trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and President To Lam #Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao #New York United States
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) receives Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao in New York on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US eye to further foster defence cooperation

The Vietnamese official appreciated the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event on the “Vietnam Wartime Accounting Initiative” (VWAI) during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit. He said the move reflected the US commitment to joining Vietnam’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers.

See more

Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy helps tighten Vietnam-China friendship

The Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has made positive progress in recent years, with regular high-level exchanges and broader cooperation across fields. Cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, people-to-people interactions and ties between localities have also received greater attention.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee scrutinises proposed tax exemptions for education sector

According to the Government’s proposal, the draft aims to institutionalise Party policies on tax incentives for domestic educational establishments, contributing to creating breakthrough on education and training development under Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW and financial and land tax policies under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (right) and Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia at their meeting on September 22 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, Russia step up military training cooperation

At a reception in Hanoi for Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang emphasised that training cooperation, in particular, has been a highlight.

A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins ADMM+ multinational exercise in Indonesia

At Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, the Vietnamese delegation shared experience from overseas search and rescue operations, while learning from ASEAN member states and partner countries to further enhance its capacity to conduct such operations when required.

HCMA Director Doan Minh Huan (left) present a sourvenir to RoK Minister of the Interior and Safety Yoon Ho-jung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in public-sector personnel training

During a working session between HCMA Director Doan Minh Huan and President of the Korea Institute of Public Administration (KIPA) Kwon Huck-ju on September 22, the two sides reviewed cooperation since they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2016, including their coordination with the World Bank (WB) in developing criteria for evaluating government effectiveness in 2017.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu receives a high-ranking delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Hanoi on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam vows to nurture special ties with Laos

Regular exchanges between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties serve not only as vivid evidence of the close and trusted ties between the two Parties, but also as a forum for sharing theoretical achievements and practical experience in building and improving political systems to meet new development requirements.

Tran Ngoc Son (right), Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association, presents flowers to Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City enhances people-to-people ties with Malaysia

Speaking at a gathering marking the 69th National Day of Malaysia (August 31, 1957-2026) and Malaysia Day (September 16), ran Ngoc Son, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association, said that the Vietnam-Malaysia partnership has been strongly promoted for more than half a century, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, achieving important results across various fields.

A view of the fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities in the northern province of Lang Son on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China share experience in fighting transnational crime

The fourth conference of the procuracies of Vietnamese and Chinese border localities held in Lang Son province provided a forum for prosecutors from the two countries to exchange practical experience, contributing to maintaining security and social order and building a peaceful, stable and developing Vietnam-China border.

NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the sixth session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses modern marine governance framework

NA President Tran Thanh Man described the draft amended Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment as particularly important, saying the revision is not simply about amending several provisions but represents a change in the model of marine governance.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the cultural event and meeting with the Vietnamese community in the US in New York on September 21 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Vietnamese community in US

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that Vietnam always welcomes and values all contributions, whether made directly or from afar. Joining hands to contribute to the homeland, he said, embodies the spirit of “shared national roots and compatriot solidarity”.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Thomas R. Hardy, Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), in New York on September 21 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for USTDA’s support in strategic projects

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called on USTDA to strengthen coordination with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and businesses to identify a number of strategic, high-impact projects for targeted support, particularly in energy and power grids, digital infrastructure and data centres, aviation, seaports, logistics and modern transport.

Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek (R) receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ambassador pays courtesy call on FLN Secretary-General

Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Abdelkrim Benmbarek affirmed the importance the FLN attaches to the continued consolidation of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two parties on the basis of their cooperation agreement signed last year, thereby helping to promote relations between the two countries and peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with Professor Sarah Anne Soule, Dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, in New York on September 21. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests combining Vietnam’s strengths with Stanford’s global networks

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his belief that combining Vietnam’s strengths, dynamic economy, development ambitions and innovation opportunities with Stanford’s global knowledge, talent and networks will help establish an effective cooperation model between academia and practice, universities and businesses, and technology and people, generating new value and practical benefits for both sides and the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) meets with US Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh in New York on the morning of September 21 (US time). (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, US continue close cooperation in war legacy remediation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang called on the US to continue supporting Vietnam in addressing war consequences, implementing community support programmes and tackling environmental issues to improve living conditions for people in affected areas.